Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 12, 2023 / 3:13 PM

Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin announces re-election bid

By Matt Bernardini
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., announced Wednesday that she will run for re-election. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., announced Wednesday that she will run for re-election. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Saying she wants to continue being "a fighter" for working families, Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Wednesday she will seek re-election.

"I'm committed to making sure that working people, not just the big corporations and ultra-wealthy, have a fighter on their side," Baldwin said in a statement, according to Roll Call. "With so much at stake, from families struggling with rising costs to a ban on reproductive freedom, Wisconsinites need someone who can fight and win."

Advertisement

Baldwin, 61, became Wisconsin's first woman senator and the country's first openly gay senator when she was elected in 2012. She chairs the Appropriations subcommittee that funds the departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education.

Her race takes place in an important battleground state as Democrats seek to hold onto their Senate majority. Last year, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson won a third term by just one point.

No Republicans have announced a campaign to challenge Baldwin. In 2024, 20 Democrats and three independents are up for re-election.

Last week Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz, a Democrat, won a key seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, flipping the court's idealogical balance to 4-3 in favor of the Democrats.

Advertisement

Read More

Montana Sen. Jon Tester announces he will run for re-election Republican Sen. Tim Scott announces presidential exploratory committee Sen. Elizabeth Warren announces bid for third term

Latest Headlines

Democrats want attorney general to probe expulsion of 2 Tennessee lawmakers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Democrats want attorney general to probe expulsion of 2 Tennessee lawmakers
April 12 (UPI) -- A handful of Senate Democrats, led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch a civil-rights investigation into the expulsion of two Black Tennessee lawmakers.
Juul to pay $462 million to settle multiple state lawsuits over marketing to minors
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Juul to pay $462 million to settle multiple state lawsuits over marketing to minors
April 12 (UPI) -- Electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs has reached an agreement to pay $462 million to settle multiple lawsuits alleging it marketed vapes to minors.
Officials lift evacuation orders for New Jersey wildfire
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Officials lift evacuation orders for New Jersey wildfire
A fast-moving wildfire broke out Tuesday evening in southern New Jersey, forcing the evacuation of more than 170 buildings as the blaze continued to grow into early Wednesday.
HHS proposes stronger health privacy laws for abortions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
HHS proposes stronger health privacy laws for abortions
April 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Wednesday announced that it would offer more legal protections for people who obtain abortions by updating a health privacy law.
NPR to stop using Twitter after being labeled 'state-affiliated media'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NPR to stop using Twitter after being labeled 'state-affiliated media'
April 12 (UPI) -- NPR has announced it will stop posting new content to Twitter after being inaccurately labeled as "state-affiliated media," a warning often applied to media outlets controlled by authoritarian regimes.
AccuWeather forecasts near-average U.S. wildfire season in 2023
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
AccuWeather forecasts near-average U.S. wildfire season in 2023
AccuWeather's team of long-range forecasters, led by veteran meteorologist Paul Pastelok, says that the 2023 fire season is forecast to be near to slightly above the historical averages.
United States and U.K. sanction Russian oligarch's financial enablers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
United States and U.K. sanction Russian oligarch's financial enablers
April 12 (UPI) -- The United States and the U.K. both imposed sanctions Wednesday on the financial network linked to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, along with several other individuals and entities.
COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means, what to expect
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means, what to expect
April 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a bill ending the COVID-19 national emergency weeks before it was set to expire, but a public health emergency still remains in place until May 11.
March CPI: Inflation cools amid interest rate hikes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
March CPI: Inflation cools amid interest rate hikes
April 12 (UPI) -- The consumer price index rose less than expected last month, as inflation cooled after a series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Republican Sen. Tim Scott announces presidential exploratory committee
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Republican Sen. Tim Scott announces presidential exploratory committee
April 12 (UPI) -- Sen. Tim Scott, the lone Black Republican in the Senate and one of its leading conservative voices, said on Wednesday that he is starting a 2024 presidential exploratory committee.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means, what to expect
COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means, what to expect
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
Manhattan DA sues to block Rep. Jim Jordan's Trump investigation subpoenas
Manhattan DA sues to block Rep. Jim Jordan's Trump investigation subpoenas
Indiana industrial fire forces evacuations, shelter in place
Indiana industrial fire forces evacuations, shelter in place
U.S. floats plans to cut water to Western states, save drought-stricken Colorado River
U.S. floats plans to cut water to Western states, save drought-stricken Colorado River
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement