Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin announces re-election bid

April 12 (UPI) -- Saying she wants to continue being "a fighter" for working families, Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Wednesday she will seek re-election. "I'm committed to making sure that working people, not just the big corporations and ultra-wealthy, have a fighter on their side," Baldwin said in a statement, according to Roll Call. "With so much at stake, from families struggling with rising costs to a ban on reproductive freedom, Wisconsinites need someone who can fight and win." Advertisement

Baldwin, 61, became Wisconsin's first woman senator and the country's first openly gay senator when she was elected in 2012. She chairs the Appropriations subcommittee that funds the departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education.

Her race takes place in an important battleground state as Democrats seek to hold onto their Senate majority. Last year, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson won a third term by just one point.

No Republicans have announced a campaign to challenge Baldwin. In 2024, 20 Democrats and three independents are up for re-election.

Last week Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz, a Democrat, won a key seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, flipping the court's idealogical balance to 4-3 in favor of the Democrats.