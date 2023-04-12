Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin announces re-election bid

April 12 (UPI) -- Saying she wants to continue being "a fighter" for working families, Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Wednesday she will seek re-election.
"I'm committed to making sure that working people, not just the big corporations and ultra-wealthy, have a fighter on their side," Baldwin said in a statement, according to Roll Call. "With so much at stake, from families struggling with rising costs to a ban on reproductive freedom, Wisconsinites need someone who can fight and win."