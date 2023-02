Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., announced Wednesday that he would run for re-election in 2024. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Montana Sen. Jon Tester said Wednesday that he would seek reelection for a fourth term, as Democrats look to hold on to their Senate majority. The 66-year-old Democrat said he was running to defend Montana's values and fight for veterans. Advertisement

"I am running for re-election so I can keep fighting for Montanans and demand that Washington stand up for our veterans and lower costs," Tester said in a tweet. "Montanans need a fighter holding Washington accountable and I'm running to defend our Montana values."

Democrats currently hold 51 seats in the Senate, and can only afford to lose one seat in 2024, if a Democrat remains in the White House. Montana is one of the most challenging states for the party, along with West Virginia, where Sen. Joe Manchin has yet to announce whether he will run for re-election.

While former President Donald Trump won the state by more than 16 points in the 2020 election, Tester remains popular in the state.

A Morning Consult poll from January showed that 60% of voters approved of the job that Tester was doing, and it found that he is "most popular incumbent who would face a tough 2024 contest."

According to The Hill, Tester had previously said he was unsure about running for reelection.

"People are going to come after me," he said at the time. "They've come after me in the past, but that's politics. And we'll get through it and then hopefully be successful come November of 2024."