April 11, 2023 / 8:06 PM

California, New York start stockpiling abortion drug after judge's ruling

By Simon Druker
On Tuesday, California and New York both moved to stockpile the abortion drug mifepristone (pictured after its approval in 2000), after a federal judge in Texas moved to reverse its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. File Photo by Bill Grenblatt/UPI
On Tuesday, California and New York both moved to stockpile the abortion drug mifepristone (pictured after its approval in 2000), after a federal judge in Texas moved to reverse its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. File Photo by Bill Grenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- California and New York both moved to stockpile the abortion drug mifepristone on Tuesday after a federal judge in Texas ruled to reverse its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

California on Tuesday ordered an emergency supply of 2 million of the pills at the direction of Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.

"Abortion is still legal and accessible here in California and we won't stand by as fundamental freedoms are stripped away," Newsom said in a statement.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y. confirmed Tuesday her state is acquiring 150,000 doses of the drug, which it thinks constitutes a five-year supply.

RELATED Justice Department seeks judicial stay to keep abortion drug available

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk cited rushed FDA approval of the drug, ruling in favor of an anti-abortion group that originally filed a lawsuit in November, challenging the drug's approval despite its common use for decades.

Mifepristone was first approved for use in France in 1988 and given final approval in the United States in 2000.

The Justice Department and drug maker Danco are appealing Kacsmaryk's ruling.

RELATED Texas federal judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill used for decades

In February, a group of state attorneys general filed a lawsuit in Washington state, arguing the FDA excessively regulated the abortion pill. The suit asks the judicial system to block the FDA from further regulating mifepristone or reducing its availability.

The moves by New York and California Tuesday followed that of Massachusetts, which has already ordered 15,000 doses of the pills.

"Nothing has changed and nothing is going to change," Gov. Maura Healey, D-Mass., said Monday. "We will ride this out. People in Massachusetts will be protected."

RELATED Idaho bans 'abortion trafficking'; ACLU, Planned Parenthood sue

RELATED Michigan repeals 1931 legislation restricting abortion access

