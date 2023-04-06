Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 6, 2023 / 3:23 AM

Idaho bans 'abortion trafficking'; ACLU, Planned Parenthood sue

By Darryl Coote

April 6 (UPI) -- The Republican governor of Idaho, Brad Little, signed into law legislation that makes it a crime for an adult to aid a minor in receiving an abortion, while civil rights groups filed a lawsuit over a new interpretation of the state's near-total abortion ban.

Little on Wednesday signed House Bill 242 that criminalizes "abortion trafficking," which the legislation defines as an adult who either procures an abortion or obtains out-of-state abortion-inducing drugs for a minor. Anyone convicted of committing such a crime can face between two and five years' imprisonment.

Advertisement

"With the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe vs. Wade last summer, the right and duty to establish legal policy on abortion was finally returned to our state democratic process," Little wrote in a letter announcing he had signed HB 242.

"Section 1 of House Bill 242 does not criminalize, preclude or otherwise impair interstate travel, nor does it limit an adult woman from obtaining an abortion in another state. Rather, the 'abortion trafficking' provision in the bill seeks only to prevent unemancipated minor girls from being taken across state lines for an abortion without the knowledge and consent of her parent or guardian."

Advertisement

Idaho is now the first in the country to restrict traveling out of state for an abortion, according to Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, which vowed Wednesday "to do everything in our power to stop it."

"This bill criminalizes an adult assisting a young person accessing abortion care with the intent of concealing the abortion from their parent. While most young people include their parents in the decision to get an abortion, some are in dangerous, abusive situations," the organization tweeted Wednesday.

"Idaho lawmakers have slipped under the radar with some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country. Now, they're using an incredibly serious term like trafficking to talk about young people traveling with trusted adults to access a legal procedure in another state."

RELATED Florida Senate passes bill to ban abortions after 6 weeks

Since the Supreme Court last summer repealed federal protections for abortion by overturning the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling, Republican-led states have sought to outright or at least restrict access to abortion across the country.

Idaho is one of 12 states enforcing near-total abortion bans with abortion care in North Dakota and Wisconsin unavailable due to legal challenges, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

The state's attorney general, Raul Labrador, last week wrote in a legal opinion that Idaho's near-total abortion ban prohibits a medical provider from referring a woman across state lines to access abortion services, including the prescribing of abortion-inducing medication. Those found in violation will see their healthcare professional's license suspended.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood announced the filing of a lawsuit against the state's interpretation, calling it government overreach and a violation of the First Amendment.

"The opinion issued by Attorney General Labrador is blatantly unconstitutional and a dangerous threat to pregnant people in Idaho and the healthcare providers who they rely on," Andrew Beck, senior staff attorney for the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, said in a statement. "The opinion essentially puts a state-mandated muzzle on healthcare providers, stopping them from giving patients important and potentially life-saving information about where to get the medical care they need.

"This brazen attack on the reproductive freedom of Idahoans will not stand."

Read More

Michigan repeals 1931 legislation restricting abortion access House Democrats re-introduce bill to protect access to abortion

Latest Headlines

U.S. sanctions former Haitian official for corruption
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. sanctions former Haitian official for corruption
April 6 (UPI) -- The United States has blacklisted the former president of the Haitian Chamber of Deputies as the administration of President Joe Biden continues to target corruption destabilizing the Caribbean nation.
Indiana, Idaho governors sign bans on gender-affirming care for minors
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Indiana, Idaho governors sign bans on gender-affirming care for minors
April 5 (UPI) -- The Republican governors of Indiana and Idaho have signed legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors while the American Civil Liberties Union has vowed to sue to ensure neither becomes law.
U.S. awards drought-stricken states $585M to repair aging water infrastructure
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. awards drought-stricken states $585M to repair aging water infrastructure
April 5 (UPI) -- Eleven states are slated to receive nearly $585 million in federal funding, as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to fix aging dams and water infrastructure following years of drought.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
April 5 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of former U.S. attorney general and slain 1968 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, is running for president in 2024 as a Democrat, according to paperwork filed Wednesday.
Man accused in Michael K. Williams' drug death pleads guilty
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man accused in Michael K. Williams' drug death pleads guilty
April 5 (UPI) -- The man accused of distributing the fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of The Wire actor Michael K. Williams pleaded guilty on Wednesday.
NPR pushes back after Twitter's decision to label it 'state-affiliated media'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NPR pushes back after Twitter's decision to label it 'state-affiliated media'
April 5 (UPI) -- NPR President and CEO John Lansing said he was "disturbed" to see the network's official Twitter account labeled as "state-affiliated media."
Kansas bans transgender student athletes from girls' and women's sports
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Kansas bans transgender student athletes from girls' and women's sports
April 5 (UPI) -- Kansas state lawmakers voted Wednesday to override Gov. Laura Kelly's third veto and pass the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, which bans transgender athletes from competing in women's sports.
Michigan repeals 1931 legislation restricting abortion access
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Michigan repeals 1931 legislation restricting abortion access
April 5 (UPI) -- Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed a bill repealing restrictive abortion legislation passed almost 100 years ago.
Saudi-backed Savvy buying Marvel Strike Force, Scrabble GO maker Scopely for $4.9B
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Saudi-backed Savvy buying Marvel Strike Force, Scrabble GO maker Scopely for $4.9B
April 5 (UPI) -- A game developer backed by Saudi Arabia is buying California-based Scopely, which is behind popular games like Scrabble GO, Yahtzee With Buddies and Star Trek Fleet Command.
Stacey Abrams to join Howard University as Endowed Chair for Race, Black Politics
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Stacey Abrams to join Howard University as Endowed Chair for Race, Black Politics
April 5 (UPI) -- Howard University has appointed Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams as its first Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida
Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida
N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump lawyers nearly $122,000 in defamation suit
Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump lawyers nearly $122,000 in defamation suit
Man kills four children in attack at Brazilian kindergarten
Man kills four children in attack at Brazilian kindergarten
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-through lane, Ga. police say
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-through lane, Ga. police say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement