Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 11, 2023 / 2:46 AM

VP Harris announces $1.7B in grants for community lenders

By Darryl Coote
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday announced that $1.7 billion in grants had been awarded to community lenders across the country. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday announced that $1.7 billion in grants had been awarded to community lenders across the country. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has announced $1.73 billion in grants have been awarded to for more than 600 community lenders that support small businesses and entrepreneurs in financially underserved communities across the nation.

Harris unveiled the grants Monday during a teleconference call with reporters, stating the funds will go to 603 community development financial institutions through the CDFI Equitable Recovery Program, which seeks to aid low- and moderate-income communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The program was designed to provide CDFIs with funds to expand lending, grant making and investment activities in these hard-hit communities, with aims to help borrowers, in particular minorities, who have "significant unmet capital and financial services needs," according to a government factsheet.

"Across our nation, there are entrepreneurs and small-business owners with big plans and a vision for the future -- folks who want to build a brand, buy inventory, invest in online ads and hire more workers, but who cannot because they simply don't have access to the capital or financial services they need," Harris told reporters Monday during the teleconference.

Advertisement

For some, these challenges are even more substantial, she said, stating Black entrepreneurs are three times more likely to say they did not apply for a loan from fear of being turned away, while Latino entrepreneurs received less than 1% of funds from top venture capital and private equity firms despite accounting for 25% of new business owners.

Some Asian businesses owners facing language barriers tend to have limited access to capital and banking services, while rural residents, including Native Americas, often lack access to traditional financial services, she continued.

"These banks predominantly do business in overlooked and underserved communities. They know these communities. They understand these communities. And in particular, most importantly, they know and see the capacity of these communities."

RELATED Kamala Harris announces $2.5B solar panel manufacturing expansion in Georgia

According to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the investment unveiled Monday represents that largest CDFI grant program in history.

"These grants will be transformative for grantees that are building a more equitable, resilient economy along with helping sustain our strong economic recovery," Yellen said Monday in a statement. "These critical resources will allow mission-driven lenders to expand access to capital in financially underserved communities, which will help increase contributions to long-term economic growth."

U.S. Treasury officials said institutions that were awarded grants include banks, holding companies and credit unions as well as non-depository loan funds and venture funds.

Advertisement

Among recipients highlighted by Harris during the call included Liberty Financial Services, which is part of Liberty Bank, one of the largest Black-owned U.S. financial institutions; Pennsylvania's Community First Fund, which mostly lends to businesses owned by people of color; and Mississippi's BankPlus, which serves rural communities.

"It is also important to note that community lenders do so much more than support small businesses," Harris said. "They also provide home loans for families, financial services for local nonprofits and capital for community organizations."

Read More

VP Harris meets 'Tennessee Three,' as President Biden invites them to White House Biden visits Minnesota plant to tout infrastructure, manufacturing growth

Latest Headlines

Surfer loses right foot in shark attack near busy Honolulu beach
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Surfer loses right foot in shark attack near busy Honolulu beach
April 11 (UPI) -- A surfer is hospitalized in serious condition after losing his right foot in a shark attack off the south shore of Oahu in Hawaii, according to a statement from his family and Honolulu Emergency Services.
U.S. declares Evan Gershkovich was 'wrongly detained' by Russia
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. declares Evan Gershkovich was 'wrongly detained' by Russia
April 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced Monday that it has designated reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested last month in Russia, as "wrongly detained."
Fifth victim dies after mass shooting at Kentucky bank
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Fifth victim dies after mass shooting at Kentucky bank
April 10 (UPI) -- A bank employee shot and killed five people and injured eight -- including two police officers -- inside a bank lobby in Louisville on Monday, according to police who shot and killed the suspect.
U.S. Postal Service proposes price hikes for mailing services
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Postal Service proposes price hikes for mailing services
April 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service has filed a notice to increase mailing services prices, effective July 9, raising the cost of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp 5.4%, from 63 cents to 66 cents.
Nashville council reinstates ousted Tennessee state lawmaker Justin Jones
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Nashville council reinstates ousted Tennessee state lawmaker Justin Jones
April 10 (UPI) -- Local commissions plan votes that could reinstate two Black Democratic lawmakers who were expelled from the Tennessee Legislature last week.
President Biden officially ends COVID-19 national emergency
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
President Biden officially ends COVID-19 national emergency
April 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a bill Monday to end the national emergency over COVID-19.
Biden teases re-election bid during annual White House Easter Egg Roll
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden teases re-election bid during annual White House Easter Egg Roll
April 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden revealed Monday he plans to run for re-election in 2024 telling NBC "I plan on at least three or four more Easter egg rolls," referencing the annual White House event, adding "I plan on running."
On Pentagon leak, White House officials say much remains to be known
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
On Pentagon leak, White House officials say much remains to be known
April 10 (UPI) -- White House officials are unclear where the leak of sensitive Pentagon documents is coming from or if it has been contained.
Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
April 10 (UPI) -- A Virginia grand jury on Monday indicted the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Newport News in January.
Republicans subpoena FBI director over plan to surveil Catholic church members
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Republicans subpoena FBI director over plan to surveil Catholic church members
April 10 (UPI) -- Republican House Judiciary Committee members have subpoenaed FBI Director Christopher Wray for information about the agency's plan to use sources in Catholic churches to report on suspicious activity.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fifth victim dies after mass shooting at Kentucky bank
Fifth victim dies after mass shooting at Kentucky bank
Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
Nashville council reinstates ousted Tennessee state lawmaker Justin Jones
Nashville council reinstates ousted Tennessee state lawmaker Justin Jones
Republicans subpoena FBI director over plan to surveil Catholic church members
Republicans subpoena FBI director over plan to surveil Catholic church members
Third teenage suspect arrested in connection with triple homicide in Florida
Third teenage suspect arrested in connection with triple homicide in Florida
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement