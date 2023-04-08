Advertisement
April 8, 2023 / 7:05 PM

Norfolk Southern trail derails in Pittsburgh, third time in two months

By Adam Schrader
A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Pittsburgh on Saturday, marking the third time one of the company’s trains has derailed in two months. Photo courtesy Pittsburgh Public Safety
A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Pittsburgh on Saturday, marking the third time one of the company’s trains has derailed in two months. Photo courtesy Pittsburgh Public Safety

April 8 (UPI) -- A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Pittsburgh on Saturday, marking the third time one of the company's trains has derailed in two months.

The five-car train derailed between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday morning in Pittsburgh's West End, public safety officials said in a news release.

"The cars were empty and there were no hazards or injuries associated with the derailment," officials said.

Roads were temporarily closed as crews worked to move equipment through the area, officials said.

The news came after another Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, in February -- releasing toxic chemicals into the environment.

More than 20 cars in a 212-car Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio in March while carrying tankers with "residual amounts" of diesel exhaust fluid and polyacrylamide water solution.

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern on March 31 on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency, alleging that Norfolk Southern violated provisions within the Clean Water Act.

"When a Norfolk Southern train derailed last month in East Palestine, Ohio, it released toxins into the air, soil and water, endangering the health and safety of people in surrounding communities," Attorney General Merrick Garland said at the time.

"With this complaint, the Justice Department and EPA are acting to pursue justice for the residents of East Palestine and ensure that Norfolk Southern carries the financial burden for the harm it has caused and continues to inflict on the community."

