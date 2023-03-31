Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 31, 2023 / 12:32 PM

Justice Department sues Norfolk Southern for East Palestine train derailment

By Patrick Hilsman
1/4
The Justice Department on Friday sued Norfolk Southern for violating the Clean Water Act in its response to the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
The Justice Department on Friday sued Norfolk Southern for violating the Clean Water Act in its response to the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern over the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that released toxic chemicals into the environment.

The Department of Justice said it filed the suit on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency, alleging that Norfolk Southern violated provisions within the Clean Water Act.

Advertisement

"When a Norfolk Southern train derailed last month in East Palestine, Ohio, it released toxins into the air, soil and water, endangering the health and safety of people in surrounding communities," Attorney General Merrick Garland said. "With this complaint, the Justice Department and EPA are acting to pursue justice for the residents of East Palestine and ensure that Norfolk Southern carries the financial burden for the harm it has caused and continues to inflict on the community."

The suit seeks relief amounting to nearly $65,000 for each day that the company violated environmental clean water regulations by unlawfully discharging pollutants, oil and hazardous substances following the crash.

RELATED Senators introduce bill for more rail-safety oversight after recent derailments

Last month, the EPA ordered the company to "conduct all necessary actions associated with the cleanup" including identifying and cleaning up contaminated soil and water resources, reimbursing the EPA for contract cleaning services for residents and businesses in the spill zone, attending and participating in public meetings at the EPA's request and posting updated information online as well as pay for the agency's costs for any work performed.

Advertisement

The Justice Department said Thursday that the EPA has been overseeing the company's work under the order and that about 9.2 million gallons of wastewater and 12,932 tons of contaminated soils and solids have been removed from the site.

"With today's action, we are once more delivering on our commitment to ensure Norfolk Southern cleans up the mess they made and pays for the damage they have inflicted as we work to ensure the community can feel safe at home again," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said.

RELATED Train derails in Minnesota, forcing residents to evacuate

Earlier this month, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also submitted a 53-count suit against Norfolk Southern in the District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

"The derailment was just one in a long string of Norfolk Southern train derailments, hazmat incidents/community evacuations," Yost said in the complaint.

RELATED Ohio AG sues Norfolk Southern over East Palestine toxic chemical train derailment

Latest Headlines

Consumer-level inflation declines, but Biden says the fight isn't over
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Consumer-level inflation declines, but Biden says the fight isn't over
March 31 (UPI) -- The latest data on inflation in the U.S. economy shows obvious progress, though there's more work yet to do, President Joe Biden said Friday.
Donald Trump's indictment rooted in tawdry tale from 2006
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Donald Trump's indictment rooted in tawdry tale from 2006
March 31 (UPI) -- A 2006 alleged affair after a celebrity golf tournament and an effort to hide it a decade later is at the core of a historic indictment of a former U.S. president, the first in history.
U.S. gasoline prices follow crude oil higher
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. gasoline prices follow crude oil higher
March 31 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices are on the rise as broader markets start to breathe a sigh of relief over recent concerns about the health of the global financial sector, analysts said.
Economic adviser Cecilia Rouse leaves the White House
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Economic adviser Cecilia Rouse leaves the White House
March 31 (UPI) -- Cecilia Rouse, the first African American to serve as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, announced her departure leaving behind worries of high inflation but an economy that remains strong.
Federal regulators recall 53K hoverboards after sisters die in fire
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal regulators recall 53K hoverboards after sisters die in fire
March 31 (UPI) -- Federal regulators have announced a voluntary recall of some 53,000 hoverboards after two girls died in a fire.
3 arrested in ambush of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
3 arrested in ambush of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine
March 31 (UPI) -- Authorities said police have arrested three people accused of ambushing rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in the bathroom of a South Florida gym last week.
U.S.: Russia seeking weapons from North Korea in exchange for food
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S.: Russia seeking weapons from North Korea in exchange for food
March 31 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden has blacklisted a Slovakian man on accusations of facilitating arms deals between North Korea and Russia amid the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
House Democrats re-introduce bill to protect access to abortion
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
House Democrats re-introduce bill to protect access to abortion
March 30 (UPI) -- House Democrats have formally re-introduced the Women's Health Protection Act to establish a statutory nationwide right to abortion as their Republican counterparts push bans on the medical practice across the country.
NYC's Met Museum to repatriate artifacts to India
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
NYC's Met Museum to repatriate artifacts to India
March 30 (UPI) -- The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City announced Thursday that 15 sculptures linked to former art dealer Subhash Kapoor will be repatriated to India.
Nashville school shooting 911 calls released
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Nashville school shooting 911 calls released
March 30 (UPI) -- Some of the 911 calls made reporting the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville were released Thursday, providing insight into the harrowing moments after shots first rang out Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 arrested in ambush of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine
3 arrested in ambush of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine
Manhattan grand jury indicts Donald Trump in Stormy Daniels hush-money case
Manhattan grand jury indicts Donald Trump in Stormy Daniels hush-money case
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance introduces bill to make English official U.S. language
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance introduces bill to make English official U.S. language
IAEA head: Military activity 'increasing' around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
IAEA head: Military activity 'increasing' around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Reaction varies to unprecedented indictment of former president
Reaction varies to unprecedented indictment of former president
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement