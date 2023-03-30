Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 30, 2023 / 11:39 AM

Train derails in Minnesota, forcing residents to evacuate

By A.L. Lee

March 30 (UPI) -- A freight train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed in Minnesota early Thursday morning, prompting the evacuation of nearby residents after several rail cars burst into flames.

No injuries were reported after the BNSF Railway train loaded with tankers went off the tracks about 1 a.m. in western Raymond, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Advertisement

The accident forced officials to shut down Highway 23 for several miles.

A number of emergency crews from several jurisdictions descended on the crash site along with employees of the train company who were "working closely with local first responders," the company said in a statement.

RELATED Freight train derails in Southern California, spills liquid chemicals

Authorities ordered residents within a half-mile of the derailment to evacuate as crews battled the inferno from the crash.

Evacuees were being sheltered at a school in nearby Prinsburg as the situation after daylight remained extremely volatile, officials said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said on Twitter that he had been briefed on the situation and was on his way to survey the damage and meet with concerned residents in light of several other derailments and chemical spills across the U.S. in recent weeks.

Advertisement

"The state stands ready to protect the health and safety of the community," Walz tweeted Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who also discussed the incident with Walz, said the Federal Railroad Administration was actively monitoring the situation and preparing to investigate what happened.

The crash follows a series of other high-profile train derailments, including a toxic chemical disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, where a Norfolk Southern train derailed in early February.

RELATED As another Norfolk Southern train derails, CEO apologizes for wreck that devastated Ohio town

RELATED CSX train derails in West Virginia, spilling fuel and oil into river

Read More

NTSB report: Freight train barreled through stop sign before head-on crash in Texas

Latest Headlines

Heavy interest seen in the latest U.S. drilling lease in the Gulf of Mexico
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Heavy interest seen in the latest U.S. drilling lease in the Gulf of Mexico
March 30 (UPI) -- Results from the first auction for drilling rights in the U.S. waters of the Gulf of Mexico in more than a year show the region is primed for growth, analysis finds.
AccuWeather predicts near average Atlantic hurricane season
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
AccuWeather predicts near average Atlantic hurricane season
According to AccuWeather's forecasters, the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season will likely be less active than the majority of seasons since 1995 and may feature a similar number of storms when compared to 2022.
U.S. GDP revised down to 2.6% as consumer spending falls
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. GDP revised down to 2.6% as consumer spending falls
March 30 (UPI) -- The latest estimate for fourth quarter U.S. GDP was revised lower to 2.6% driven in part by a decline in consumer spending, data published Thursday show.
9 service members dead as 2 Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
9 service members dead as 2 Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
March 30 (UPI) -- Nine service members died when two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a training exercise in Trigg County, Ky., late Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.
White House announces new partnerships to boost electric vehicle production
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House announces new partnerships to boost electric vehicle production
March 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced new public and private partnerships to speed up production of electric vehicles in an effort to transition the United States from gas-powered vehicles by 50% over seven years.
President Tsai Ing-wen arrives in New York, says Taiwan 'cannot be isolated'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
President Tsai Ing-wen arrives in New York, says Taiwan 'cannot be isolated'
March 30 (UPI) -- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said during a banquet Wednesday in New York that she is standing for democracy and will not in intimidated by mainland China.
Senior California police union executive charged with attempted drug trafficking
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senior California police union executive charged with attempted drug trafficking
March 30 (UPI) -- A senior police union official in San Jose, Calif., is facing up to 20 years in prison on federal charges of attempting to import synthetic fentanyl into the United States, the office of the U.S. Attorney said.
7 California police officers, nurse charged over 2020 death
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
7 California police officers, nurse charged over 2020 death
March 30 (UPI) -- Nearly three years after a 38-year-old man died in police custody, seven California Highway Patrol officers and a registered nurse have been charged in his death.
House Democrats urge Republicans to act on gun violence
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House Democrats urge Republicans to act on gun violence
March 30 (UPI) -- House Democrats are calling on their Republican counterparts to act on legislation to put a dent in gun violence that is plaguing the United States.
Democrats introduce legislation to safeguard human rights from U.S. arms sales
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Democrats introduce legislation to safeguard human rights from U.S. arms sales
March 30 (UPI) -- A group of Democratic lawmakers has introduced legislation to bolster Congress' role when it comes to proposed arms sales, to prevent the United States from contributing to human rights abuses.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sotheby's to auction off most highly valued pink diamond in history
Sotheby's to auction off most highly valued pink diamond in history
Florida charter school principal resigns after sending check to scammer posing as Elon Musk
Florida charter school principal resigns after sending check to scammer posing as Elon Musk
At least 29 dead after ferry explosion, fire in Philippines
At least 29 dead after ferry explosion, fire in Philippines
Elon Musk, tech leaders call for pause in AI race to prevent risk to 'humanity'
Elon Musk, tech leaders call for pause in AI race to prevent risk to 'humanity'
FDA approves over-the-counter sales of Narcan nasal spray
FDA approves over-the-counter sales of Narcan nasal spray
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement