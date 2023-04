The Justice Department announced Tuesday that a Maryland man has been charged with making a threatening phone call to an LGBTQ advocacy group and referencing last month's deadly shooting at a Nashville elementary school. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland man has been charged with making a threatening phone call to an LGBTQ advocacy group in reference to last month's deadly shooting at a Nashville elementary school. The Justice Department announced the federal criminal complaint Tuesday against Adam Michael Nettina. The 34-year-old from West Friendship made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Monday. He was charged with interstate communications with a threat to injure. Advertisement

According to court documents, the unnamed organization received a threatening voicemail one day after the shooting, on March 28, from a phone number that investigators identified as belonging to Nettina.

The message referenced the March 27 mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, where three children and three adults were killed. The 28-year-old shooter, who was shot and killed in a confrontation with police, had publicly identified as being transgender.

According to court documents, the voicemail left for the group of LGBTQ advocates included numerous threats, including "... We'll cut your throats. We'll put a bullet in your head... You're going to kill us? We're going to kill you 10 times more in full."

If convicted, Nettina could face a maximum of five years in federal prison.

