Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 3, 2023 / 8:13 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law allowing concealed guns without permits

By Joe Fisher
1/3
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law on Monday that permits the carrying of concealed firearms without a permit. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law on Monday that permits the carrying of concealed firearms without a permit. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law on Monday that permits the carrying of concealed firearms without a permit.

The state Senate passed House Bill 543 by a 27-13 vote last week, opening the door for permitless concealed carry. DeSantis reportedly signed the bill shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, before local press was notified that he had received it, The Florida Times-Union reports.

Advertisement

"Constitutional Carry is in the books," DeSantis said in a statement.

The new law will go into effect on July 1. When it takes effect, those eligible for a gun license need only a valid ID to carry a concealed weapon in Florida. Failure to present a valid ID will be penalized with a $25 fine.

RELATED White House criticizes Florida plan to expand 'don't say gay' measure to high schools

The bill also received heavy Republican support in the House, where it passed by a 76-32 vote.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre condemned DeSantis and the new law, calling it the "opposite of commonsense gun safety."

It is shameful that so soon after another tragic school shooting, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a permitless concealed carry bill behind closed doors, which eliminates the need to get a license to carry a concealed weapon," she said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The people of Florida -- who have paid a steep price for state and congressional inaction on guns from Parkland to Pulse Nightclub to Pine Hills -- deserve better."

DeSantis' signature hit paper about a week after the 130th mass shooting in the United States this year, according to The New York Times. That shooting took place at The Covenant School in Nashville, where 28-year-old Audrey Hale killed three children and three adults while armed with two assault rifles and a handgun.

DeSantis, whom is forecast by many to be a Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election, has taken a position opposite President Joe Biden on gun laws. Biden passed an executive order last month intended to curb gun violence. It increased the scrutiny of gun dealers and stepped up extreme risk protection orders, also referred to as red-flag laws.

RELATED Virginia teacher files $40M lawsuit after being shot in classroom

Read More

Nashville school shooter planned attack for months, investigators say

Latest Headlines

Aircraft issue temporarily grounds first lady Jill Biden in Denver
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Aircraft issue temporarily grounds first lady Jill Biden in Denver
April 3 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden's flight to Michigan was forced to return to Denver after an issue with the aircraft on Monday.
Donald Trump arrives in New York ahead of Tuesday's indictment
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Donald Trump arrives in New York ahead of Tuesday's indictment
April 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump arrived in New York on Monday to face charges over hush money paid to cover up an alleged extra-marital affair before the 2016 election.
Justice Department seizes $112M linked to crypto investment scams
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department seizes $112M linked to crypto investment scams
April 3 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has seized more than $112 million linked to cryptocurrency investment schemes, often called "pig butchering" or romance scams used to entice victims online.
Nashville school shooter planned attack for months, investigators say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nashville school shooter planned attack for months, investigators say
April 3 (UPI) -- Audrey Hale kept months' worth of journals related to her plan to attack The Covenant School in Nashville, according to investigators.
McCarthy to meet with Taiwan president as China threatens retaliation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
McCarthy to meet with Taiwan president as China threatens retaliation
April 3 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday in California, as China threatened retaliation and called the meeting a "provocation."
Final analysis shows Hurricane Ian reached Category 5 over Gulf
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Final analysis shows Hurricane Ian reached Category 5 over Gulf
The National Hurricane Center released its final analysis of Hurricane Ian on Monday, finding it was stronger than previously thought, reaching Category 5 winds before making landfall.
Multiple Wyoming schools go on lockdown after false shooter reports
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Multiple Wyoming schools go on lockdown after false shooter reports
April 3 (UPI) -- Several high schools in Wyoming went on lockdown Monday after receiving calls about active shooters that turned out to be false.
Ron DeSantis calls for investigation into Disney World power move
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ron DeSantis calls for investigation into Disney World power move
April 3 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday asked Florida's inspector general to get involved in the ongoing dispute between the Walt Disney Co. and the state.
Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal for death row inmate in Louisiana
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal for death row inmate in Louisiana
April 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear the appeal of a death row inmate in Louisiana who claims evidence was withheld that would have helped him in a lower court.
Virginia teacher files $40M lawsuit after being shot in classroom
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Virginia teacher files $40M lawsuit after being shot in classroom
April 3 (UPI) -- A teacher in Virginia filed a $40 million lawsuit Monday, contending school officials ignored her repeated warnings about a first grade student who eventually shot her in January.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jeju Island mourns historic massacre victims amid controversy
Jeju Island mourns historic massacre victims amid controversy
Tornado death toll rises to 32 as communities across U.S. recover
Tornado death toll rises to 32 as communities across U.S. recover
Russian authorities arrest suspect in killing of pro-Kremlin war blogger
Russian authorities arrest suspect in killing of pro-Kremlin war blogger
Multiple Wyoming schools go on lockdown after false shooter reports
Multiple Wyoming schools go on lockdown after false shooter reports
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold naval drill against North Korea underwater threats
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold naval drill against North Korea underwater threats
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement