Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 5, 2023 / 3:45 PM

Google says its new AI supercomputer faster, more efficient, than others

By Patrick Hilsman
Google has announced that a new supercomputer it is developing for AI systems is faster and more efficient than its main competitor, Nvidia. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Google has announced that a new supercomputer it is developing for AI systems is faster and more efficient than its main competitor, Nvidia. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Google has released information on its new AI supercomputer, saying it is more powerful than Nvidia, its main competitor.

The Google supercomputer is based on Tensor Processing Units, which work together to develop the AI system.

Advertisement

According to Google researchers, the TPU v4 supercomputer, is "1.2x-1.7x faster and uses 1.3x-1.9x less powerful than the Nvidia A100."

While Google creates, and conducts research on, AI systems, Nvidia dominates about 90% of the market.

At a recent company meeting, Google employees raised concerns about falling behind competitors in the AI market, despite the fact that Google has been working on AI systems for years.

AI systems such as ChatGPT require thousands of chips to complete the machine learning required to prep the systems over extended periods of time.

The sheer volume of computers needed to operate AI systems is a major challenge for the industry, expending a great deal of power.

Google hopes their new product will be far more efficient, saying their system has more than 4,000 TPUs to train AI systems.

Google currently is testing an AI system called Google Bard, known alternately as Apprentice Bard.

Advertisement

Read More

Google Doodle honors midwife, author Justine Siegemund Artificial intelligence isn't close to becoming sentient Microsoft preview of Bing, other apps reveals AI chatbot capabilities for smartphones

Latest Headlines

2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-through lane, Ga. police say
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-through lane, Ga. police say
April 5 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia said Wednesday they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in a drive-through lane at a Chick-fil-A restaurant.
Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in stabbing in San Francisco
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in stabbing in San Francisco
April 5 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee as the result of an apparent stabbing in the Rincon Hill neighborhood.
Chicago firefighter killed, 3 injured during blaze in high-rise building
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chicago firefighter killed, 3 injured during blaze in high-rise building
April 5 (UPI) -- A Chicago firefighter was killed and three others were injured on Wednesday while battling a blaze in a high-rise building, authorities said.
Missouri confirms 5 tornado deaths as more severe weather sweeps Midwest
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Missouri confirms 5 tornado deaths as more severe weather sweeps Midwest
April 5 (UPI) -- As the Missouri Highway Patrol reported injuries and fatalities from a tornado in the Glenallen area, the National Weather Service is warning of more Midwest severe weather Wednesday.
N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
April 5 (UPI) -- Formerly Democratic North Carolina representative, Tricia Cotham announced that she is switching party affiliations to the GOP Wednesday.
In a first, IEA-lauded, industrial-scale heat pump coming to Massachusetts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
In a first, IEA-lauded, industrial-scale heat pump coming to Massachusetts
April 5 (UPI) -- U.S. based Vicinity Energy said it was teaming up with Germany's MAN Energy Solutions to build what it believes will be the largest industrial-scale heat pump in the country.
U.S. energy data suggests a cooling economy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. energy data suggests a cooling economy
April 5 (UPI) -- Implied demand for refined petroleum products such as gasoline show the U.S. economy may be cooling off, analysis of recent federal data found.
Bed Bath & Beyond introduces vendor consignment partnership
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bed Bath & Beyond introduces vendor consignment partnership
April 5 (UPI) -- Bed Bath and Beyond will introduce a vendor consignment program to help navigate current financial issues which have pushed the home wares supplier to the brink of bankruptcy.
Sutherland Springs shooting victims reach settlement with government
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sutherland Springs shooting victims reach settlement with government
April 5 (UPI) -- The Justice Department reached a $144.5 million settlement on Wednesday with the victims of a 2017 mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
U.S. grant money targets methane leaks from gas pipelines
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. grant money targets methane leaks from gas pipelines
April 5 (UPI) -- Exposure to harmful methane emissions from the nation's network of natural gas pipelines could be diminished with nearly $200 million in grants for overhauls, the U.S. Transportation Department announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida
Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida
N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump lawyers nearly $122,000 in defamation suit
Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump lawyers nearly $122,000 in defamation suit
Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor's race
Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor's race
More severe storms, tornadoes, blizzard conditions forecast for Central U.S.
More severe storms, tornadoes, blizzard conditions forecast for Central U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement