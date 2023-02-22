Trending
Microsoft preview of Bing, other apps reveals AI chatbot capabilities for smartphones

By Sheri Walsh
Microsoft launches the preview release of its new Bing search engine, Edge browser and Skype apps for mobile devices, featuring voice input and A.I. chatbot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Microsoft launches the preview release of its new Bing search engine, Edge browser and Skype apps for mobile devices, featuring voice input and A.I. chatbot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Microsoft has launched the preview of its new Bing search engine, Edge browser and Skype apps for Apple iPhones and Google Android mobile devices. The new apps feature voice input and access to artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT.

"In the spirit of learning and continuing to build new capabilities, we're excited to share today the preview release of the new Bing and Edge mobile apps," Microsoft announced Wednesday. "Available on iOS and Android today, the Bing mobile app offers a fresh look and experience."

"Because we know 64% of searches occur on mobile phones, we are releasing all new Bing and Edge mobile apps to serve as your copilot for the web even when you are away from your desktop," Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's corporate vice president and consumer chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

The Bing icon can be tapped to start a chat session or ask questions using your voice. Answers will be displayed via standard text or concise bullet points. Microsoft said users will be able to access updates for Bing through the homepage of the Edge mobile app.

"We're beginning to roll out the incredible capabilities of the new Bing and Edge on your smartphone along with some exciting new features, such as voice input," Mehdi added. "In addition, we are creating a new chat experience, beginning with Skype, to enhance your social communications with your friends and family."

Microsoft's AI-powered Bing for the telecommunications platform Skype will allow users to add artificial intelligence to group chats, allowing the chatbot to answer questions via bullet points or expanded text.

The new ChatGPT in the Bing and Edge apps is provided in the preview for those who have already enrolled to try out the new features. Those who have not enrolled will need to join a waitlist.

Despite some glitches with "connectivity issues in low-bandwidth situations," Microsoft said it has been getting good early preview feedback on the new features.

"Feedback on the new capabilities is positive, with 71% of testers giving the new Bing a 'thumbs up' on the new search and answers capabilities."

