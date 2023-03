Tuesday's Google Doodle recognized 17th century midwife Justine Siegemund. Photo courtesy of Google

March 28 (UPI) -- Tuesday's Google Doodle recognized 17th century midwife Justine Siegemund, who penned The Court Midwife, the first obstetrics book written from a woman's perspective in Germany. Siegemund was credited with improving maternal and infant health by documenting her experiences safely guiding women from the underprivileged classes to the royal family through childbirth, according to the Google homepage.

The European University Viadrina Frankfurt (Oder) certified her tome as an official medical textbook on March 28, 1690.

One of the "Os" in the Google artwork features a fetus in a womb with a pair of hands reaching in towards the baby's head, while the second "O" in the word is replaced with a cartoon portrait of Siegemund writing with a quill.

The second "G" in Google depicts a smiling woman cradling a newborn baby.