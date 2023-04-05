U.S. awards drought-stricken states $585M to repair aging water infrastructure

The Colorado River Basin's Imperial Dam in Arizona is one of 83 projects in 11 states selected to receive $585 million in funding as part of the Biden administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to repair aging dams and water infrastructure. Photo courtesy of Bureau of Reclamation

April 5 (UPI) -- Eleven states are slated to receive nearly $585 million in federal funding to fix aging water infrastructure following years of drought. The Biden administration announced the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding Wednesday during a visit to the Colorado River Basin's Imperial Dam in Arizona. Advertisement

Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau, Senior Advisor to the President and White House Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu and Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton announced the funding to repair water delivery systems throughout the West.

"As we work to address record drought and changing climate conditions throughout the West, these investments in our aging water infrastructure will conserve community water supplies and revitalize water delivery systems," Beaudreau said.

Dozens of infrastructure projects will be funded in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota and Washington.

"President Biden is investing in America, and today's announcement delivering much-needed repairs to aging dams and other water infrastructure is part of our whole-of-government approach to making communities more resilient to drought," said Landrieu.

The 83 projects selected for funding will secure aging dams, improve hydro power generation, provide water treatment and increase water conveyance and storage.

Advertisement

"These projects have been identified through a rigorous process and are a testament to the Bureau of Reclamation's commitment to deliver water to future generations," said Touton.

"As we manage through changing climate, we must look to the safety of our projects to ensure that we can continue to provide clean, reliable water to communities, irrigators and ecosystems across the West."

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $8.3 billion for reclamation water infrastructure projects over the next five years to mitigate drought resistance, while expanding access to clean water.

Months of heavy rain and snow in California has pulled much of the state out of drought for the first time in three years.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Spring Outlook, the abnormally wet winter has improved drought conditions across most of the western United States.