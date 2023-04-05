Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 5, 2023 / 11:00 AM

Missouri confirms tornado deaths; more severe weather moving through Midwest

By Doug Cunningham
The Missouri Highway Patrol Wednesday confirmed tornado deaths in Bollinger County near Marble Hill as a new wave of severe weather moved across the Midwest Wednesday. Photo depicts storm damage west of Marble Hill, Mo. Photo courtesy of Missouri Highway Patrol/Twitter
The Missouri Highway Patrol Wednesday confirmed tornado deaths in Bollinger County near Marble Hill as a new wave of severe weather moved across the Midwest Wednesday. Photo depicts storm damage west of Marble Hill, Mo. Photo courtesy of Missouri Highway Patrol/Twitter

April 5 (UPI) -- As the Missouri Highway Patrol reported injuries and fatalities from a tornado in the Glenallen area, the National Weather Service is warning of more severe weather throughout Wednesday as storms move east across the Midwest.

A deadly tornado ripped through Bollinger County in Missouri where the state highway patrol confirmed fatalities, but the total number isn't yet known.

Advertisement

A National Weather Service statement Wednesday reported a risk of severe storms "from the greater Memphis metro area to southern Michigan, with all modes of weather possible."

These storms are moving through the Midwest about a week after another wave of deadly tornadoes and storms in the region killed at least 32 people.

RELATED More severe storms, tornadoes, blizzard conditions forecast for Central U.S.

According to Accuweather, the Wednesday storms are causing a number of disruptions, including 960 flight delays and another 160 flight cancellations at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

In a tweet Wednesday, the Missouri Highway Patrol said it is assisting Bollinger County and multiple local agencies in search and recovery efforts after a destructive tornado near Glenallen.

The National Weather Service said the severe weather outbreak across the Central United States Wednesday will be tracking towards the Northeast across the Upper Midwest through the afternoon before exiting across Ontario by Wednesday night.

Advertisement

There will be enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms over the Ohio Valley Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, wind-driven snow from a late winter storm is expected to linger across eastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota before tapering off Wednesday evening. The NWS said several inches of additional snow accumulation is likely for those areas.

The storms and severe weather will impact everything from travel to livestock while heavy rainfall from eastern Texas to the Ohio Valley will lead to some localized flooding.

RELATED Injuries, widespread damage reported as 'catastrophic' tornado sweeps Arkansas

Read More

Deadly tornado outbreak across Midwest causes widespread damage

Latest Headlines

Sutherland Springs shooting victims reach settlement with government
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Sutherland Springs shooting victims reach settlement with government
April 5 (UPI) -- The Justice Department reached a $144.5 million settlement on Wednesday with the victims of a 2017 mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
U.S. grant money targets methane leaks from gas pipelines
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
U.S. grant money targets methane leaks from gas pipelines
April 5 (UPI) -- Exposure to harmful methane emissions from the nation's network of natural gas pipelines could be diminished with nearly $200 million in grants for overhauls, the U.S. Transportation Department announced Wednesday.
Donald Trump urges defunding of Justice Dept. in wake of indictment
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Donald Trump urges defunding of Justice Dept. in wake of indictment
April 5 (UPI) -- Donald Trump called on Congress to defund the Department of Justice on Wednesday, a day after pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying documents, becoming the first ex-president to be indicted.
5,000 GM employees take buyouts worth $1 billion to leave company by June
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
5,000 GM employees take buyouts worth $1 billion to leave company by June
April 5 (UPI) -- General Motors will extend severance benefits to about 5,000 front-office employees as part of staff reductions and other cost-cutting measures announced by the company earlier this year.
Labor data show the economy is slowing, ADP says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Labor data show the economy is slowing, ADP says
April 5 (UPI) -- Private sector employees in March added about 100,000 fewer jobs to their payrolls than they did the prior month, showing the economy is slowing down, payroll processor ADP said Wednesday.
Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump lawyers nearly $122,000 in defamation suit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump lawyers nearly $122,000 in defamation suit
April 5 (UPI) -- Stormy Daniels was ordered to pay nearly $122,000 in legal fees to former President Donald Trump's attorneys in a 2018 defamation lawsuit on Tuesday.
Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida
April 5 (UPI) -- A 16-year-old girl found shot by the side of the road late last week in northern Florida has died, authorities said, lifting the death toll from a recent string of connected shootings to three. 
Woman dies after pushing another climber to safety from falling ice column in Utah
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Woman dies after pushing another climber to safety from falling ice column in Utah
April 5 (UPI) -- Authorities said a woman died after she pushed another climber out of the way of a falling ice column in Utah over the weekend.
Volkswagen recalls 143K vehicles over passenger airbag issue
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Volkswagen recalls 143K vehicles over passenger airbag issue
April 5 (UPI) -- Volkswagen of America has issued a recall of more than 140,000 vehicles over an issue that could deactivate the front passenger airbag when the seat is occupied.
Gov. Murphy signs EO making N.J. 'a safe haven for gender-affirming care'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Gov. Murphy signs EO making N.J. 'a safe haven for gender-affirming care'
April 4 (UPI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an executive order to protect both medical professionals and patients from potential consequences over administering or receiving gender-affirming care.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Beyond Stormy Daniels: 5 cases adding to Donald Trump's legal woes
Beyond Stormy Daniels: 5 cases adding to Donald Trump's legal woes
Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida
Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida
U.S. job openings cratered to two-year low in February
U.S. job openings cratered to two-year low in February
Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor's race
Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor's race
Jan. 6 rioter who said Trump gave him 'marching orders' convicted
Jan. 6 rioter who said Trump gave him 'marching orders' convicted
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement