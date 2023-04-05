Missouri confirms tornado deaths; more severe weather moving through Midwest

The Missouri Highway Patrol Wednesday confirmed tornado deaths in Bollinger County near Marble Hill as a new wave of severe weather moved across the Midwest Wednesday. Photo depicts storm damage west of Marble Hill, Mo. Photo courtesy of Missouri Highway Patrol/Twitter

April 5 (UPI) -- As the Missouri Highway Patrol reported injuries and fatalities from a tornado in the Glenallen area, the National Weather Service is warning of more severe weather throughout Wednesday as storms move east across the Midwest. A deadly tornado ripped through Bollinger County in Missouri where the state highway patrol confirmed fatalities, but the total number isn't yet known. Advertisement

A National Weather Service statement Wednesday reported a risk of severe storms "from the greater Memphis metro area to southern Michigan, with all modes of weather possible."

These storms are moving through the Midwest about a week after another wave of deadly tornadoes and storms in the region killed at least 32 people.

According to Accuweather, the Wednesday storms are causing a number of disruptions, including 960 flight delays and another 160 flight cancellations at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

In a tweet Wednesday, the Missouri Highway Patrol said it is assisting Bollinger County and multiple local agencies in search and recovery efforts after a destructive tornado near Glenallen.

The National Weather Service said the severe weather outbreak across the Central United States Wednesday will be tracking towards the Northeast across the Upper Midwest through the afternoon before exiting across Ontario by Wednesday night.

Advertisement

There will be enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms over the Ohio Valley Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, wind-driven snow from a late winter storm is expected to linger across eastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota before tapering off Wednesday evening. The NWS said several inches of additional snow accumulation is likely for those areas.

The storms and severe weather will impact everything from travel to livestock while heavy rainfall from eastern Texas to the Ohio Valley will lead to some localized flooding.