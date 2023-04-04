More severe storms, tornadoes, blizzard conditions forecast for Central U.S.

Another powerful storm system is tracking north-northeast across the Central United States, as blizzard conditions shut down major interstates Tuesday night throughout South Dakota. Photo courtesy South Dakota Department of Transportation

April 4 (UPI) -- One week after deadly tornadoes and storms killed at least 32 people, another powerful system is forecast to bring more tornadoes and blizzard conditions through Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned Tuesday that a "major storm system is forecast to track north-northeast across the Central United States through Wednesday night" from Texas all the way up to Michigan. Advertisement

The powerful system could bring tornadoes to Arkansas, Oklahoma and parts of Missouri, as well as blizzard conditions across much of Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

"Heavy snow and strong winds will result in widespread blizzard conditions with near zero visibility, making travel dangerous to impossible," the weather service said.

The storm dumped baseball-sized hail in parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday afternoon.

In South Dakota, more than 140 miles of Interstate 90 and about 85 miles of I-29 were "closed indefinitely" due to blizzard conditions, according to a tweet from the state's Department of Transportation.

"Weather conditions in these areas could be life-threatening at times," NWS' Weather Prediction Center warned. "Potential storm hazards include strong tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and locally heavy rainfall and flooding."

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency also tweeted a warning about the new storms.

"A second round of storms will move West to East across the state from late this evening into Wednesday morning with the greatest threat across southern Mo.," the agency said Tuesday.

"ALL hazards are possible. It is critical to be vigilant and have multiple ways to receive warnings during the overnight hours!" the agency warned.

‼️ A second round of storms will move W ➡️ E across the state from late this evening into WED morning with the greatest threat across southern MO. ALL hazards are possible. It is critical to be vigilant & have multiple ways to receive warnings during the overnight hours! pic.twitter.com/dmSnKLxzET— Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (@MoSEMA_) April 5, 2023 Advertisement

Nighttime tornadoes are especially dangerous as more people tend to be indoors and are less likely to get weather alerts while they are sleeping, according to research on nocturnal tornadoes.

According to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, there are two high risk areas.

The first Level 4 areas, which could get hit with "widespread and intense" storms, are eastern Iowa, northwestern Illinois and northeastern Missouri. The second area includes southern Missouri and parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Flash flooding is also possible into Wednesday across portions of Iowa and southern Wisconsin as "repeating rounds of thunderstorms produce intense rain rates and isolated 2-3" totals," the weather service warned in a tweet Tuesday night.

Flash flooding will be possible through the evening and early overnight hours across portions of Iowa and southern Wisconsin as repeating rounds of thunderstorms produce intense rain rates and isolated 2-3" totals. https://t.co/FANIok8atx— National Weather Service (@NWS) April 5, 2023

Last week's tornadoes and severe thunderstorms killed at least 32 people and caused widespread damage across parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.