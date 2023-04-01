Advertisement
U.S. News
April 1, 2023 / 11:33 AM

Deadly tornado outbreak across Midwest causes widespread damage

By Patrick Hilsman

April 1 (UPI) -- Severe weather and tornados caused havoc in the Central United States late Friday, killing several people and leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power across at least five states.

The death toll from the storms was placed at 11, according to a tally performed by ABC News on Saturday, including five deaths in Arkansas, three in Indiana, one in Mississippi, one in Alabama and one in Illinois.

Advertisement

Tornadoes made landfall in Arkansas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Iowa, Mississippi, and Indiana, the National Weather Service said.

Five people were killed in Arkansas, including four in the town of Wynne, Ark., according to Cross Counter Coroner Eli Long. Cross Ridge Community Hospital told WREG-TV at least 26 people were admitted to the facility with storm-related injuries.

RELATED Deadly storms leave more than a million without power as weather system moves east

Buildings were extensively damaged in the state capital of Little Rock, where at least 24 people were hospitalized, Mayor Frank Scott Jr., said in a tweet.

"As dawn breaks we start the long process of recovery and rebuilding," he said in a Saturday morning update. "Little Rock is resilient & we will rebound stronger. Thanks to all first responders and volunteers."

Advertisement

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said state officials were "certainly prepared" for the death toll to rise.

RELATED 6 dead, 'significant damage' reported after tornadoes rip through Alabama

A sate of emergency is in place across the Arkansas and National Guard units have been activated to assist recovery efforts.

Power lines were knocked out, leaving over 52,000 Arkansas customers without power as of 10 a.m. EST Saturday, according to poweraoutage.com.

Nearly 250,000 customers were without power in Indiana, Arkansas, Minnesota, Illinois and Ohio cumulatively.

RELATED Hurricane Ian: DeSantis warns 'the time to evacuate is coming to an end'

National Weather Service personnel found themselves at the center of the chaos and had to be evacuated from an office in Little Rock as tornados approached the immediate area Friday.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and 28 injured when the roof of a theater collapsed during a heavy metal concert in Belvedere, Ill.

"About 260 people were inside the theatre at the time of the roof collapse and we initiated a large-scale response involving numerous agencies," said Belvedere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle.

Further north, the storm took the form of an April Fool's Day blizzard in Minnesota, where the heavy snow caused tree branches to snap power lines and knock out electricity to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service reported 8.5 inches of snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which raised the season's total to 89.7 inches -- the third-most on record for the Twin Cities.

Latest Headlines

Injuries, widespread damage reported as 'catastrophic' tornado sweeps Arkansas
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Injuries, widespread damage reported as 'catastrophic' tornado sweeps Arkansas
March 31 (UPI) -- A large tornado hit Little Rock, Ark., on Friday, causing injuries, widespread damage, and forcing meteorologists from the National Weather Service to evacuate.
Judge says Dominion's defamation suit against Fox News can begin in April
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Judge says Dominion's defamation suit against Fox News can begin in April
March 31 (UPI) -- A Delaware Superior Court Judge denied attempts by Fox News to dismiss a billion-dollar lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems, meaning that the case will go to trial in April.
Texas ruling striking down ACA mandate is appealed
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Texas ruling striking down ACA mandate is appealed
March 31 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration on Friday said that it would appeal a ruling by a Texas federal judge that struck down a mandate of the Affordable Care Act requiring private health insurance plans to cover preventive care.
Assistant director for 'Rust' pleads guilty to gun charge
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Assistant director for 'Rust' pleads guilty to gun charge
March 31 (UPI) -- The "Rust" assistant director who handled the gun that killed a cinematographer, pleaded no contest on Friday to a misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Marking Transgender Day of Visibility, Biden calls attacks on community 'un-American'
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Marking Transgender Day of Visibility, Biden calls attacks on community 'un-American'
March 31 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden marked Friday's Transgender Day of Visibility by calling attacks against the transgender community "un-American."
American white supremacist arrested in Romania will be extradited
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
American white supremacist arrested in Romania will be extradited
March 31 (UPI) -- An American neo-Nazi who was at a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017 was arrested in Romania Friday and will be extradited to the United States.
Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee diagnosed with treatable cancer
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee diagnosed with treatable cancer
March 31 (UPI) -- Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., who represents Flint, has been diagnosed with a "serious but curable form of cancer," he said in a statement Friday.
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg rejects GOP claims of bias in Donald Trump indictment
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg rejects GOP claims of bias in Donald Trump indictment
March 31 (UPI) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg rejected assertions by Republicans that his indictment of former President Donald Trump was political, in a letter to lawmakers on Friday.
Justice Department sues Norfolk Southern for East Palestine train derailment
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Justice Department sues Norfolk Southern for East Palestine train derailment
March 31 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern over the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that released toxic chemicals into the environment.
Consumer-level inflation declines, but Biden says the fight isn't over
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Consumer-level inflation declines, but Biden says the fight isn't over
March 31 (UPI) -- The latest data on inflation in the U.S. economy shows obvious progress, though there's more work yet to do, President Joe Biden said Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

American white supremacist arrested in Romania will be extradited
American white supremacist arrested in Romania will be extradited
Injuries, widespread damage reported as 'catastrophic' tornado sweeps Arkansas
Injuries, widespread damage reported as 'catastrophic' tornado sweeps Arkansas
Donald Trump's indictment rooted in tawdry tale from 2006
Donald Trump's indictment rooted in tawdry tale from 2006
Justice Department sues Norfolk Southern for East Palestine train derailment
Justice Department sues Norfolk Southern for East Palestine train derailment
Assistant director for 'Rust' pleads guilty to gun charge
Assistant director for 'Rust' pleads guilty to gun charge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement