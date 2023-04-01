Advertisement
U.S. News
April 1, 2023 / 2:58 PM

Minnesota GOP operative found guilty of underage sex trafficking charges

By Simon Druker
Anton Lazzaro, a former Minnesota GOP political operative, was found guilty of child sex trafficking charges Friday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis. File Photo by Tony Webster/Wikimedia Commons
Anton Lazzaro, a former Minnesota GOP political operative, was found guilty of child sex trafficking charges Friday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis. File Photo by Tony Webster/Wikimedia Commons

April 1 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Minnesota has found Anton Lazzaro, a former Republican Party donor and political strategist, guilty on sex trafficking charges involving a pair of teenagers.

Prosecutors called the case against Lazzaro "the face of modern-day sex trafficking," after his conviction on conspiring to recruit and pay 15-year-old and 16-year-old girls for sex.

Advertisement

Lazzaro, 32, who once cut a high-profile figure as a Minnesota GOP political operative and associate of then-state party chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, was found guilty on all counts.

During the trial, Lazzaro admitted he had sex with all the underage girls, but denied paying for or recruiting them.

Prosecutors argued he met co-defendant Gisela Castro Medina, 21, on a website connecting wealthy men with younger partners and that he then paid her to recruit five alleged underage victims, all of whom testified against him during the trial.

Medina has already pleaded guilty and is due to be sentenced in August.

Investigators contended the plot took place in 2020, starting in May in a condominium in downtown Minneapolis. FBI officers raided the condo in December of that year.

The jury deliberated for only two hours before making a decision.

Advertisement

"Anton Lazzaro is a danger to every family with a daughter and to everyone who believes in common decency," Assistant U.S. Attorney Melinda Williams told reporters following the verdict.

A sentencing date has not yet been set but Lazzaro faces a mandatory 10-year minimum sentence.

Lazzaro intends to appeal and "trusts he will be vindicated," his spokesperson, Stacy Bettison, said after the verdict.

Read More

Assistant director for 'Rust' pleads guilty to gun charge Donald Trump indictment: Jail time could incapacitate a president 3 arrested in ambush of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine

Latest Headlines

Minneapolis leaders approve historic police reform agreement with state
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Minneapolis leaders approve historic police reform agreement with state
April 1 (UPI) -- The Minneapolis City Council has unanimously approved a historic police reform agreement between state and local officials nearly three years after the police murder of George Floyd in the city.
Sen. John Fetterman discharged from hospital after battling depression
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. John Fetterman discharged from hospital after battling depression
April 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has been discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he had been receiving treatment for major depression following a stroke, his office announced.
Missing Florida boy's body found, father charged with murder
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Missing Florida boy's body found, father charged with murder
April 1 (UPI) -- The father of a slain Florida 2-year-old stands charged with first-degree murder in the boy's death, as well as that of his mother, after the child's body was discovered Friday.
Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee drag show ban
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee drag show ban
April 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge has temporarily stopped Tennessee from moving forward with its ban of drag show performances in public spaces and in the presence of anyone under the age of 18.
Deadly tornado outbreak across Midwest causes widespread damage
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Deadly tornado outbreak across Midwest causes widespread damage
April 1 (UPI) -- Severe weather and tornados caused havoc in the Central United States late Friday, killing several people and leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power across at least five states.
Injuries, widespread damage reported as 'catastrophic' tornado sweeps Arkansas
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Injuries, widespread damage reported as 'catastrophic' tornado sweeps Arkansas
March 31 (UPI) -- A large tornado hit Little Rock, Ark., on Friday, causing injuries, widespread damage, and forcing meteorologists from the National Weather Service to evacuate.
Judge says Dominion's defamation suit against Fox News can begin in April
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Judge says Dominion's defamation suit against Fox News can begin in April
March 31 (UPI) -- A Delaware Superior Court Judge denied attempts by Fox News to dismiss a billion-dollar lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems, meaning that the case will go to trial in April.
Texas ruling striking down ACA mandate is appealed
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Texas ruling striking down ACA mandate is appealed
March 31 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration on Friday said that it would appeal a ruling by a Texas federal judge that struck down a mandate of the Affordable Care Act requiring private health insurance plans to cover preventive care.
Assistant director for 'Rust' pleads guilty to gun charge
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Assistant director for 'Rust' pleads guilty to gun charge
March 31 (UPI) -- The "Rust" assistant director who handled the gun that killed a cinematographer, pleaded no contest on Friday to a misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Marking Transgender Day of Visibility, Biden calls attacks on community 'un-American'
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Marking Transgender Day of Visibility, Biden calls attacks on community 'un-American'
March 31 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden marked Friday's Transgender Day of Visibility by calling attacks against the transgender community "un-American."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

American white supremacist arrested in Romania will be extradited
American white supremacist arrested in Romania will be extradited
Injuries, widespread damage reported as 'catastrophic' tornado sweeps Arkansas
Injuries, widespread damage reported as 'catastrophic' tornado sweeps Arkansas
Assistant director for 'Rust' pleads guilty to gun charge
Assistant director for 'Rust' pleads guilty to gun charge
Texas ruling striking down ACA mandate is appealed
Texas ruling striking down ACA mandate is appealed
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg rejects GOP claims of bias in Donald Trump indictment
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg rejects GOP claims of bias in Donald Trump indictment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement