Rafael Medina is one of three people arrested Thursday for beating rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in the bathroom of a South Florida gym on March 21. Photo courtesy of Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/ Website

March 31 (UPI) -- Authorities said police have arrested three people accused of ambushing rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in the bathroom of a South Florida gym last week. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects in an early Friday statement as Rafael Medina Jr., 43; Octavius Medina, 23; and Anthony Maldonado, 25. Advertisement

The trio were being booked into the Palm beach County Jail, the office said.

The 26-year-old Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was hospitalized March 21 after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked in the bathroom of an LA Fitness in the 8000 block of Lantana Road in Palm Beach County.

Jail records shows show all three suspects have been held on robbery and battery charges.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was previously sentenced two years in prison in late 2019 after pleading guilty to racketeering, firearms and drug trafficking charges.