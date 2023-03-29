Trending
March 29, 2023 / 7:04 PM

EA set to layoff 6% of workforce, reduce its office space

By Simon Druker
Video game creator Electronic Arts confirmed Wednesday it is laying off 6% of the company’s overall workforce. Photo courtesy of Electronic Arts
March 29 (UPI) -- Video game maker Electronic Arts confirmed Wednesday it is laying off 6% of the company's overall workforce.

The California-based developer also is reducing office space as part of a restructuring plan.

"As we drive greater focus across our portfolio, we are moving away from projects that do not contribute to our strategy, reviewing our real estate footprint, and restructuring some of our teams," CEO Andrew Wilson wrote in a note to employees.

The company also will look to optimize its current real estate portfolio. It currently has offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it expects the plan will cost it between $170 million and $200 million in charges, including severance costs, as well as those related to ending office space agreements and contract cancellations.

"This is the most difficult part, and we are working through the process with the utmost care and respect. Where we can, we are providing opportunities for our colleagues to transition onto other projects. Where that's not possible, we are providing severance pay and additional benefits such as health care and career transition services," Wilson wrote in the memo

Restructuring is expected to be completed in large part by September.

The company had 13,000 employees as of last March, according to a financial filing.

It recently released lower-than-expected quarterly earnings and booking forecasts.

EA is far from the only tech company reducing jobs.

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced hundreds of further layoffs in and around Seattle, part of a larger move to reduce 10,000 positions.

