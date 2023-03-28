Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 28, 2023 / 1:23 PM

U.S. consumer confidence improves, though the outlook remains mixed

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Consumer confidence improved this month, The Conference Board found, but there are long-term concerns about the trajectory of the U.S. economy. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Consumer confidence improved this month, The Conference Board found, but there are long-term concerns about the trajectory of the U.S. economy. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. consumer remains somewhat defiant against lingering inflationary pressures, but job prospects may be starting to fade, The Conference Board said Tuesday.

The board's Consumer Confidence Index improved from 103.4 in February to 104.2 in March. The situation was largely mixed, however, as the outlook for current conditions declined, though prospects for the future for income, business and labor markets increased.

Advertisement

"Driven by an uptick in expectations, consumer confidence improved somewhat in March, but remains below the average level seen in 2022," Ataman Ozyildirium, the senior director for economics at The Conference Board, said.

Inflation remains elevated at around 6% year-on-year, about three times as high as the target rate for policymakers at the U.S. Federal Reserve. Hiring, however, remains resilient. The Labor Department reported that initial claims for unemployment insurance during the week ending March 18 declined by 1,000 from the previous week to reach 191,000 claims. The less-volatile, four-week moving average showed a decrease of 250 from last week's unrevised level of 196,500.

RELATED Microsoft job cuts surpass 2,700 in Seattle region

A strong labor market compounds the challenge for the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is trying to arrest consumer-level inflation without steering the economy toward a broader recession that would be marked by widespread layoffs.

Advertisement

"While consumers feel a bit more confident about what's ahead, they are slightly less optimistic about the current landscape," Ozyildirium said. "The share of consumers saying jobs are 'plentiful' fell, while the share of those saying jobs are 'not so plentiful' rose."

Consumer expectations on inflation remain elevated, though The Conference Board observed a mixed outlook there as well, with planned purchases for big-ticket items like appliances on the decline, while plans for an automobile purchase are on the rise.

RELATED Biden announces new federal support for small businesses owned by women

Despite the mixed sentiment from U.S. consumers, James Knightly, the chief international economist for investment bank ING, said the overall outlook is somewhat grim.

"Longer term, the lagged response to higher borrowing costs together with the likelihood that credit availability will become more restricted due to the fallout from recent bank turmoil means we retain a cautious bias on the prospects for consumer spending in the second half of 2023," he said.

Survey results for The Conference Board were compiled before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank ushered in concerns about the prospects of turmoil in the global financial sector.

RELATED U.S. durable goods orders decline, but the devil is in the details

Latest Headlines

Police share body cam footage of officers who fired on Nashville school shooter
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Police share body cam footage of officers who fired on Nashville school shooter
March 28 (UPI) -- Police on Tuesday released body cam footage and surveillance video of yesterday's shooting at a Tennessee christian school, where six people and the shooter were killed.
Case-Schiller index points to continued headwinds for housing prices
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Case-Schiller index points to continued headwinds for housing prices
March 28 (UPI) -- Higher lending rates and prospects for continued U.S. economic weakness could keep a lid on housing prices for several months, analysis from S&P Dow Jones Indices found Tuesday.
Biden kicks off 'Investing in America' tour at manufacturing plant in North Carolina
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden kicks off 'Investing in America' tour at manufacturing plant in North Carolina
March 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden travels to North Carolina Tuesday to kick off a national tour to tout the ongoing impact of his legislative agenda that has led to massive infrastructure projects and an electric vehicle boom.
Biden administration hits Syria, Lebanon drug traffickers with sanctions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration hits Syria, Lebanon drug traffickers with sanctions
March 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced on Tuesday new sanctions against the Syrian government and drug traffickers from Lebanon for the production and distribution of illegal drugs to support Bashar al-Assad's regime.
Philadelphia says water safe to drink through Tuesday afternoon after chemical spill
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Philadelphia says water safe to drink through Tuesday afternoon after chemical spill
March 28 (UPI) -- Officials said tap water in Philadelphia is safe to drink and use until Tuesday afternoon as a plume from a chemical spill that originated in Bucks County, Pa., flows down the Delaware River to the city's intake systems.
Freight train hauling iron ore derails in Mojave Desert
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Freight train hauling iron ore derails in Mojave Desert
March 28 (UPI) -- A freight train transporting Iron ore has derailed in the Mojave Desert, making it the latest in a series of rail incidents to occur in the United States.
House votes to strip China of developing nation status
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
House votes to strip China of developing nation status
March 28 (UPI) -- House lawmakers have unanimously voted to strip China of its developing nation status that has afforded Beijing preferential treatment in international agreements and treaties.
Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
March 27 (UPI) -- Nashville police said three children and three adults were killed at a private Christian school Monday. The shooter was identified as Audrey Hale, 28, of Nashville, who identifies as transgender, officers said.
Rev. Al Sharpton to give eulogy at Irvo Otieno's funeral
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Rev. Al Sharpton to give eulogy at Irvo Otieno's funeral
March 28 (UPI) -- Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Irvo Otieno, the 28-year-old Black man who died earlier this month while being admitted to the hospital in police custody.
Microsoft job cuts surpass 2,700 in Seattle region
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Microsoft job cuts surpass 2,700 in Seattle region
March 28 (UPI) -- Microsoft laid off hundreds of workers in the Seattle region Monday, as job cuts topped 2,700 since the tech giant announced plans earlier this year to eliminate 10,000 positions globally.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House votes to strip China of developing nation status
House votes to strip China of developing nation status
Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
Trump alleges 'election interference' as NY grand jury continues hush-money probe
Trump alleges 'election interference' as NY grand jury continues hush-money probe
Disney to start laying off 7,000 employees this week
Disney to start laying off 7,000 employees this week
Russian Navy test fires anti-ship missiles off Japan coast
Russian Navy test fires anti-ship missiles off Japan coast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement