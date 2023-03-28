Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 28, 2023 / 12:36 AM

Microsoft job cuts surpass 2,700 in Seattle region

By Sheri Walsh
Microsoft laid off hundreds of workers in the Seattle region Monday, as job cuts topped 2,700 since the tech giant announced plans earlier this year to eliminate 10,000 positions. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Microsoft laid off hundreds of workers in the Seattle region Monday, as job cuts topped 2,700 since the tech giant announced plans earlier this year to eliminate 10,000 positions. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Microsoft laid off hundreds of workers in the Seattle region Monday as job cuts at the tech giant topped 2,700 since the company announced plans earlier this year to eliminate 10,000 positions globally.

Microsoft cut 559 workers Monday in its Redmond, Wash., headquarters and its Bellevue, Wash., offices, according to a filing with Washington's Employment Security Department. The new layoffs bring the total of Seattle area Microsoft employees impacted by the job cuts to 2,743.

Advertisement

The latest round of layoffs affect Microsoft's Security Compliance, Identity and Management organization, according to Insider and GeekWire. The division is led by former Amazon Web Services executive Charlie Bell.

In January, Microsoft's chief executive said the company would lay off 10,000 workers by the end of the company's fiscal third quarter, which ends in March.

RELATED Lyft hires new CEO as co-founders step back amid competition struggles

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the planned cuts represent only 5% of the company's 200,000 employees, saying the cuts were needed to align the company's cost structure with its revenue and where it sees customer demand.

"As we saw customers accelerate their digital spend during the pandemic, we're now seeing them optimize their digital spend to do more with less," Nadella said in January. "We're also seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution, as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one."

Advertisement

In announcing the layoffs, Nadella said Microsoft would "treat our people with dignity and respect, and act transparently."

RELATED Microsoft says new AI program will work in conjunction with its apps

"These decisions are difficult, but necessary. They are especially difficult because they impact people and people's lives -- our colleagues and friends," Nadella added.

Microsoft is offering its laid-off employees its "full support during these transitions," while providing 60-day notice, above-market severance pay, healthcare coverage for six months, continued vesting of stock awards for six months and career transition services.

Microsoft is among a number of tech companies that have announced layoffs as inflation and recession concerns hit consumer and corporate spending.

RELATED Amazon's layoffs reach 27,000 with latest job cut announcement

Amazon announced it will eliminate 18,000 positions. Salesforce will reduce its staff by 10%. And Facebook parent Meta announced 11,000 layoffs in November.

Latest Headlines

Rev. Al Sharpton to give eulogy at Irvo Otieno's funeral
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Rev. Al Sharpton to give eulogy at Irvo Otieno's funeral
March 28 (UPI) -- Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Irvo Otieno, the 28-year-old Black man who died earlier this month while being admitted to the hospital in police custody.
Man arrested for stabbing Sen. Rand Paul staffer
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man arrested for stabbing Sen. Rand Paul staffer
March 27 (UPI) -- Police in Washington, D.C., on Monday said a man has been arrested on accusations of stabbing a congressional staffer for Sen. Rand Paul over the weekend.
Lyft hires new CEO as co-founders step back amid competition struggles
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lyft hires new CEO as co-founders step back amid competition struggles
March 27 (UPI) -- Lyft's co-founders, chief executive officer Logan Green and president John Zimmer, will step back from their roles at the rideshare company as former Amazon retail executive David Risher becomes CEO.
NASA announces new hires to advance diversity, equity at space agency
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NASA announces new hires to advance diversity, equity at space agency
March 27 (UPI) -- NASA has hired Steve Shih as the agency's first Diversity Ambassador, and Elaine Ho as an associate administrator for the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity, to help NASA's workforce "reflect all of America."
Biden announces new federal support for small businesses owned by women
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden announces new federal support for small businesses owned by women
March 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced new federal resources to support small businesses owned by women as the administration ramps up economic recovery efforts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
March 27 (UPI) -- Nashville police said three children and three adults were killed at a private Christian school Monday. The shooter was identified as Audrey Hale, 28, of Nashville, who identifies as transgender, officers said.
LabCorp to pay $2.1 million for allegedly overbilling Department of Defense
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
LabCorp to pay $2.1 million for allegedly overbilling Department of Defense
March 27 (UPI) -- LabCorp has settled a lawsuit over allegedly overbilling the Department of Defense for laboratory testing services.
Disney to start laying off 7,000 employees this week
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Disney to start laying off 7,000 employees this week
March 27 (UPI) -- Disney will start laying off workers this week in what is the first of three rounds to eliminate 7,000 jobs by the summer, according to a memo sent to staff Monday by chief executive officer Bob Iger.
Trump alleges 'election interference' as NY grand jury continues hush-money probe
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump alleges 'election interference' as NY grand jury continues hush-money probe
March 27 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump again made allegations about the Manhattan grand jury's investigation into hush money accusations on Monday.
Threats of severe weather, flash flooding persist for the Southeast
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Threats of severe weather, flash flooding persist for the Southeast
As residents of the South recover slowly following the destructive tornadoes that ripped through the region late last week and over the weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say the threat of severe weather will linger.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Millions of driver license numbers, personal records stolen in Latitude cyberattack
Millions of driver license numbers, personal records stolen in Latitude cyberattack
North Korea fires two missiles as U.S. aircraft carrier arrives
North Korea fires two missiles as U.S. aircraft carrier arrives
Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
Saudi National Bank chair resigns after Credit Suisse comment
Saudi National Bank chair resigns after Credit Suisse comment
Death toll in Pa. chocolate factory explosion reaches 7
Death toll in Pa. chocolate factory explosion reaches 7
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement