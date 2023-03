The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that Narcan would now be available for over-the-counter sales. Photo courtesy Evilleavenger/Wikimedia Commons

March 29 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved over-the-counter sales for Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses. The decision allows the drug to be made available at drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores, gas stations, and online shops, the administration said in a statement. Advertisement

"Today's approval of OTC naloxone nasal spray will help improve access to naloxone, increase the number of locations where it's available and help reduce opioid overdose deaths throughout the country," FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said. "We encourage the manufacturer to make accessibility to the product a priority by making it available as soon as possible and at an affordable price."

Emergent BioSolutions, which manufactures, Narcan said it expects over-the-counter availability by "late summer of this year."

"Today's landmark FDA OTC approval for Narcan nasal spray marks a historic milestone as we have delivered on our commitment to make this important emergency treatment widely accessible, given the alarming rates of opioid overdoses occurring across the country," Emergent BioSolutions CEO Robert G. Kramer said.

Walgreens said it would offer Narcan later this year in stores and online.

"Delivering access to this lifesaving medication that can reverse the effects of an overdose if administered in time is imperative and Walgreens is already working with suppliers to bring this OTC medication to shelves," Zoe Krey, a Walgreens spokesperson said.

More than 101,000 people died from overdoses during the 12-month period ending in October 2022, the FDA said.