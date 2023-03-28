Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 28, 2023 / 1:06 PM

Anti-addiction drug buprenorphine may cut risk of fatal overdose

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Researchers linked receiving buprenorphine after an overdose with a 62% reduction in risk of death in a subsequent opioid overdose. Photo by F. Muhammad/Pixabay
Researchers linked receiving buprenorphine after an overdose with a 62% reduction in risk of death in a subsequent opioid overdose. Photo by F. Muhammad/Pixabay

When someone lives through an opioid overdose, taking the medication buprenorphine lowers their risk of death if they OD again, according to new research.

Buprenorphine is a medication used to treat opioid use disorder. Researchers linked receiving it after an overdose with a 62% reduction in risk of death in a subsequent opioid overdose.

Advertisement

The medication is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, yet fewer than 1 in 20 individuals studied received buprenorphine after a nonfatal opioid overdose, according to the study.

"Within the healthcare system, we need to expand availability and use of buprenorphine in general medical settings, including emergency departments and telehealth visits, and to continue working to reduce the stigma associated with substance use disorder and medication treatment more broadly," said lead researcher Hillary Samples, assistant professor at the Rutgers University School of Public Health in New Brunswick, N.J.

RELATED Wider supply of opioid antidote naloxone doesn't increase heroin use, study shows

She and her colleagues used nationwide data on Medicare disability beneficiaries between 18 and 64 years of age who received inpatient or emergency treatment for nonfatal opioid overdose between 2008 and 2016.

The analysis examined treatment patterns after a nonfatal overdose.

Advertisement

The researchers estimated the relationship of buprenorphine medication and psychosocial services with overdose risk in the following year.

RELATED Limits to acetaminophen in prescription painkillers linked to drop in hospitalizations

The authors said their findings highlight a need to initiate treatment after nonfatal overdoses. These events are strong risk factors for repeat overdose and also death, they said.

"Interventions that focus specifically on disadvantaged groups are needed to address disparities in treatment access," Samples said in a Rutgers news release. "This is particularly important for patients with disabilities who potentially face greater barriers to care, like transportation difficulties or scheduling challenges related to individual or caregiver obligations at home and work."

In 2021, more than 105,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States, largely due to opioids, according to data from the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics.

RELATED FDA cracks down on illegal imports of animal tranquilizer xylazine

Study findings were recently published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

More information

The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has more on buprenorphine.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Close, healthy relationships may improve health
Health News // 2 hours ago
Close, healthy relationships may improve health
Close relationships -- and whether your experiences within those relationships are positive or negative -- could influence your physical health.
Heart attack risk may skyrocket by 8 times for those with hidden ailment
Health News // 4 hours ago
Heart attack risk may skyrocket by 8 times for those with hidden ailment
Millions of middle-aged folks may be walking around with no symptoms of heart disease, and yet they still face a higher risk for a heart attack, new research shows.
Melatonin may improve sleep, lower self-harm risk among kids
Health News // 9 hours ago
Melatonin may improve sleep, lower self-harm risk among kids
For depressed or anxious children, taking melatonin may afford a good night's sleep and, as a result, lower the odds they will harm themselves, new research suggests.
Sleep apnea in adolescence may affect brain development
Health News // 10 hours ago
Sleep apnea in adolescence may affect brain development
Teenagers with the nighttime breathing disorder sleep apnea may have brains that look a little different from their peers', a new study suggests.
Researcher creates finger-prick test for common STI trich
Health News // 16 hours ago
Researcher creates finger-prick test for common STI trich
March 27 (UPI) -- A researcher at Washington State University has developed a diagnostic finger-prick test that can detect a common sexually transmitted infection trich.
Sleep problems linked to cognitive decline in women with MS
Health News // 1 day ago
Sleep problems linked to cognitive decline in women with MS
While thinking declines can be a common symptom of multiple sclerosis in women, new research suggests sleep, or lack of it, could be making matters worse.
Clinical practice update raises awareness of meat allergy from tick bite
Health News // 1 day ago
Clinical practice update raises awareness of meat allergy from tick bite
If you are experiencing mysterious recurrent vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain, you may want to consider that a tick could be responsible.
Removing ovaries before age 43 may raise risk of Parkinson's disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Removing ovaries before age 43 may raise risk of Parkinson's disease
Women who have both of their ovaries removed before age 43 have an increased risk of developing Parkinson's disease or parkinsonism, according to a recent study.
Losing a spouse may shorten lives of men
Health News // 1 day ago
Losing a spouse may shorten lives of men
While losing a spouse can shorten anyone's life, new Danish research suggests widowers may be far more vulnerable than widows.
Study links UTIs to E. coli from meat
Health News // 1 day ago
Study links UTIs to E. coli from meat
E. coli bacteria are an infamous cause of food poisoning, but a new study suggests those same microbes lurking in meat may be behind nearly half a million cases of urinary tract infections (UTIs).
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Losing a spouse may shorten lives of men
Losing a spouse may shorten lives of men
Heart attack risk may skyrocket by 8 times for those with hidden ailment
Heart attack risk may skyrocket by 8 times for those with hidden ailment
Women with mental illnesses may be at higher risk of cervical cancer
Women with mental illnesses may be at higher risk of cervical cancer
New species of mosquito is spreading in Florida
New species of mosquito is spreading in Florida
Researcher creates finger-prick test for common STI trich
Researcher creates finger-prick test for common STI trich
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement