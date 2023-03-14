Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 14, 2023 / 12:38 AM

U.S. sues Rite Aid over opioid prescriptions

By Darryl Coote
The Justice Department on Monday filed a lawsuit against Rite Aid, accusing it of illegally filling hundreds of thousands of prescriptions. File Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA
The Justice Department on Monday filed a lawsuit against Rite Aid, accusing it of illegally filling hundreds of thousands of prescriptions. File Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA

March 14 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday sued Rite Aid and several of its subsidiaries on allegations they knew their pharmacists had for years filled hundreds of thousands of illegal prescriptions for controlled substances, fueling the opioid epidemic.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, eastern division, accuses one of the country's largest retail pharmacies of not only filling the prescriptions despite red flags having been raised but of knowing it was occurring and taking steps to delete internal warnings about suspicious prescribers.

Advertisement

"The Justice Department is using every tool at our disposal to confront the opioid epidemic that is killing Americans and shattering communities across the country," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "That includes holding corporations, like Rite Aid, accountable for knowingly filling unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances."

Advertisement

Federal and local governments have filled numerous lawsuits against companies on allegations of fueling the opioid epidemic, which between 1999 and 2020 resulted in the deaths of more than 564,000 people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED New York moves to strip Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall of liquor licenses

Pharmaceutical companies, including retail pharmacies, such as CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, have reached multimillion and in such cases billion-dollar settlements with states that have filed thousands of lawsuits against them, with federal prosecutors filing their own. Late last year, the Justice Department sued AmerisourceBergen, one of the largest drug manufactures, on similar allegations to the case it brought Monday against Rite Aid.

In the Monday lawsuit, prosecutors accuse Rite Aid of filling the prescriptions from May 1, 2014, to June 10, 2019, despite obvious and often multiple red flags indicating misuse related to the prescriber, customer or a combination of both.

The prescriptions in question were either medically unnecessary, lacked a medically accepted indiction or were not issued in the usual manner, the document states.

RELATED Five women sue Texas over near-total abortion ban

While the pharmacists "ignored these red flags," the company knew that such prescriptions for controlled substances were "routinely and pervasively" filled, federal prosecutors said.

"While Rite Aid pharmacists were supposed to use a validation process for certain highly diverted controlled substances and to resolve red flags before dispensing, Rite Aid knew the validation process was a fig leaf," the complaint states.

Advertisement

Rite Aid's Government Affairs Department is further alleged to have repeatedly directed employees to delete internal notes about suspicious prescribers logged in its dispensing software.

RELATED Feds sue to block JetBlue, Spirit merger on antitrust grounds

"Cash only pill mill???," "writing excessive dose[s] for oxycodone" and "DO NOT FILL CONTROLS" were among the examples of allegedly deleted notes included in the court document.

"Instead of ensuring this vital information was available to all Rite Aid pharmacists, a Government Affairs analyst admonished a Rite Aid pharmacist who added such a note 'to always be very cautious of what is put in writing,'" it continued.

Federal prosecutors state that despite knowing prescriptions for controlled substances were being filled for illegitimate medical purposes, Rite Aid "very rarely took action to stop the flow of opioids prescribed by that practitioner."

The federal government is specifically accusing the company with more than 2,200 pharmacies in 17 states of violating the Controlled Substances Act and the False Claims Act for submitting false or fraudulent claims for prescriptions to federal healthcare programs.

Prosecutors also filed the complaint in a whistleblower lawsuit brought against Rite Aide in 2019.

UPI has asked Rite Aid for comment on the litigation.

"The opioid crisis has exacted a heavy toll on communities across the United States. Today's complaint is an important reminder that the Justice Department will hold accountable any individuals or entities, including pharmacies, that fueled this terrible crisis," Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton said in a statement.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
March 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for Roy McGrath, an ex-aid to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, after McGrath failed to appear Monday at his federal corruption trial in Baltimore.
Republican chair of House oversight committee subpoenas bank records of Hunter Biden associates
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Republican chair of House oversight committee subpoenas bank records of Hunter Biden associates
March 13 (UPI) -- Rep. James Comer has issued a subpoena for the bank records of business associates of Hunter Biden.
McConnell released from hospital to rehab after concussion, fractured rib
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
McConnell released from hospital to rehab after concussion, fractured rib
March 13 (UPI) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was moved to a rehabilitation facility Monday after being released from the hospital where he was treated for a concussion and rib fracture, according to his office.
Suspect in Missouri police killing arrested after 13-hour standoff
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Suspect in Missouri police killing arrested after 13-hour standoff
March 13 (UPI) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team arrested a man suspected of killing a police officer on Monday following a 13-hour standoff.
Biden says deposits safe, management will be fired after bank closures
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden says deposits safe, management will be fired after bank closures
March 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said on Monday that swift action to protect deposits of two closed banks was meant to assure Americans that the U.S. banking system remained strong and head off fears that it is the beginning of other
Chinook salmon fishing season canceled off coasts of Oregon, California
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Chinook salmon fishing season canceled off coasts of Oregon, California
March 13 (UPI) -- The recreational and commercial salmon fishing season has been canceled along the coasts of Oregon and California, through the middle of May, due to dwindling numbers of Chinook salmon in the states' largest rivers.
Sub agreement with Australia, U.K. will 'enhance the stability of the Indo-Pacific,' Biden says
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Sub agreement with Australia, U.K. will 'enhance the stability of the Indo-Pacific,' Biden says
March 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a major agreement with Australia and Britain to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines that would serve to counter aggression by Chinese naval forces in the Pacific.
PETA urges Pentagon to end 'Havana syndrome' animal testing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
PETA urges Pentagon to end 'Havana syndrome' animal testing
March 13 (UPI) -- People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is urging the Pentagon to ban all weapon-wounding tests on dogs, cats, marine animals, ferrets and monkeys to study the health effects of the mysterious "Havana syndrome."
Jury decides against death penalty for man convicted in deadly 2017 NYC truck attack
U.S. News // 4 weeks ago
Jury decides against death penalty for man convicted in deadly 2017 NYC truck attack
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The man convicted last month of using his truck to run over and kill eight people on a New York City bike path in 2017 will serve life in prison, a jury ruled Monday.
Lawmakers call for Mexico travel advisory over fentanyl-laced prescription pills
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Lawmakers call for Mexico travel advisory over fentanyl-laced prescription pills
March 13 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers are urging the State Department to issue a travel advisory for Mexico because of prescription pills purportedly laced with fentanyl being sold to tourists.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden says deposits safe, management will be fired after bank closures
Biden says deposits safe, management will be fired after bank closures
Volodymyr Zelensky: 1,100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky: 1,100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine
Chinook salmon fishing season canceled off coasts of Oregon, California
Chinook salmon fishing season canceled off coasts of Oregon, California
Xi vows to strengthen military, reunify Taiwan in speech opening third term
Xi vows to strengthen military, reunify Taiwan in speech opening third term
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement