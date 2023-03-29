Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 29, 2023 / 8:13 PM

Elon Musk, tech leaders call for pause in AI race to prevent risk to 'humanity'

By Sheri Walsh
SpaceX founder Elon Musk and hundreds of tech leaders are warning artificial intelligence labs, in an open letter Wednesday, to immediately stop the "out of control" advanced AI race for six months to make sure all systems are safe, or face "profound risks to society and humanity." File photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI
SpaceX founder Elon Musk and hundreds of tech leaders are warning artificial intelligence labs, in an open letter Wednesday, to immediately stop the "out of control" advanced AI race for six months to make sure all systems are safe, or face "profound risks to society and humanity." File photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Hundreds of tech leaders and researchers are warning artificial intelligence labs to immediately stop training AI systems with human-competitive intelligence that "can pose profound risks to society and humanity."

The open letter to AI labs was signed Wednesday by Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and politician Andrew Yang, in addition to more than 1,300 other big-named tech experts.

Advertisement

The letter blasts AI labs for failing to attain a high level of planning and management, as it called for a pause of "at least 6 months" on the training of "AI systems more powerful than GPT-4."

"Recent months have seen AI labs locked in an out of control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one -- not even their creators -- can understand, predict, or reliably control," the letter, published by the nonprofit Future of Life Institute, warned.

RELATED Microsoft announces professional cybersecurity platform driven by AI

"Advanced AI could represent a profound change in the history of life on Earth, and should be planned for and managed with commensurate care and resources," the letter said.

The letter also called on governments to step in and issue a moratorium, if AI experiments are not stopped immediately, while creating independent regulators to make sure all future systems are safe.

Advertisement

"Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable," the letter said.

RELATED SpaceX sends 56 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit

The letter from tech experts comes two weeks after OpenAI announced GPT-4, the next-generation of AI technology found in chatbot tool, ChatGPT, which is currently used in Microsoft and Google products. Open AI claims GPT-4 can pass a simulated bar exam with a score in the top 10% of test takers.

"Contemporary AI systems are now becoming human-competitive at general tasks," tech leaders warned.

"We must ask ourselves: Should we let machines flood our information channels with propaganda and untruth? Should we automate away all the jobs, including the fulfilling ones? Should we develop nonhuman minds that might eventually outnumber, outsmart, obsolete and replace us? Should we risk loss of control of our civilization?" the letter queried.

RELATED Artificial intelligence isn't close to becoming sentient

OpenAI has posed similar questions about regulating AI systems.

"At some point, it may be important to get independent review before starting to train future systems, and for the most advanced efforts to agree to limit the rate of growth of compute used for creating new models," OpenAI said in a recent statement, to which Wednesday's letter responded:

Advertisement

"We agree. That point is now."

Latest Headlines

Kentucky GOP overturns veto, passes restrictive anti-transgender bill into law
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Kentucky GOP overturns veto, passes restrictive anti-transgender bill into law
March 29 (UPI) -- The Republican-led Kentucky legislature passed one of the most restrictive LGBTQ bills in the country Wednesday, overturning a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
EA set to layoff 6% of workforce, reduce its office space
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
EA set to layoff 6% of workforce, reduce its office space
March 29 (UPI) -- Video game creator Electronic Arts confirmed Wednesday it is laying off 6% of the company's overall workforce.
Republican senators file bill to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Republican senators file bill to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations
March 29 (UPI) -- Republican lawmakers Wednesday introduced new legislation aimed at designating Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.
World is at 'turning point,' Biden says while hosting second Summit for Democracy
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
World is at 'turning point,' Biden says while hosting second Summit for Democracy
March 29 (UPI) -- The second Summit for Democracy entered its second day Wednesday with President Joe Biden hosting a number of world leaders virtually in an effort to expand international partnerships to promote freedom around the world.
Apple's summer tech and product conference primarily to be an online event
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Apple's summer tech and product conference primarily to be an online event
March 29 (UPI) -- Apple has announced that its yearly World Wide Developers Conference will run from June 5 to June 9.
Senate vote moves U.S. closer to ending authorization for war in Iraq
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate vote moves U.S. closer to ending authorization for war in Iraq
March 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Wednesday voted to repeal legislation passed 20 years ago, authorizing the use of American military force in Iraq.
Florida charter school principal resigns after sending check to scammer posing as Elon Musk
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida charter school principal resigns after sending check to scammer posing as Elon Musk
March 29 (UPI) -- A principal in Florida resigned after being duped by a scammer posing as Elon Musk and sending a $100,000 check from the school's account.
SEC files charges against crypto platform Beaxy.com founder Artek Hamazaspyan
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
SEC files charges against crypto platform Beaxy.com founder Artek Hamazaspyan
March 29 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against Artak Hamazaspyan, the founder and ex-CEO of Beaxy.com, for "raising $8 million in an unregistered offering of the Beaxy token."
Court denies Pamela Smart's bid to have life sentence commuted
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Court denies Pamela Smart's bid to have life sentence commuted
March 29 (UPI) -- The New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that it does not have jurisdiction to reduce or commute the life sentence of Pamela Smart.
Energy Department releases offshore wind energy plan
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Energy Department releases offshore wind energy plan
March 29 (UPI) -- The Energy Department released a plan on Wednesday to meet President Joe Biden's goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore energy by 2030, which would power 10 million homes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account after 'Trans Day of Vengeance' post
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account after 'Trans Day of Vengeance' post
10 barges break free from tug boat on the Ohio River
10 barges break free from tug boat on the Ohio River
Sotheby's to auction off most highly valued pink diamond in history
Sotheby's to auction off most highly valued pink diamond in history
Dollar General reportedly in talks with Labor Department over scores of safety violations
Dollar General reportedly in talks with Labor Department over scores of safety violations
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen departs for U.S. amid warnings from China
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen departs for U.S. amid warnings from China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement