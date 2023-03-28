Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 28, 2023 / 1:59 PM

Microsoft announces professional cybersecurity platform driven by AI

By Clyde Hughes
Microsoft on Tuesday announced its new security model to assist cybersecurity professionals. Microsoft Security Copilot will use OpenAI's GPT-4 generative AI, along with the company's own security model, to collect information on potential threats and alert professionals of anything suspicious, company officials said. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Microsoft on Tuesday announced its new security model to assist cybersecurity professionals. Microsoft Security Copilot will use OpenAI's GPT-4 generative AI, along with the company's own security model, to collect information on potential threats and alert professionals of anything suspicious, company officials said. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Microsoft on Tuesday said it will use artificial intelligence to hunt down cyberattack risks daily with its new security model to assist cybersecurity professionals.

Microsoft Security Copilot will use OpenAI's GPT-4 generative AI, along with the company's own security model, to collect information on potential threats and alert professionals of anything suspicious.

Advertisement

"Security Copilot looks like a simple prompt box like any other chatbot," a Microsoft statement said. "You can ask 'what are all the security incidents in my enterprise?' and it will summarize them.

"But behind the scenes, it's making use of the 65 trillion daily signals Microsoft collects in its threat intelligence gathering and security-specific skills to let security professionals hunt down threats."

Microsoft said Security Copilot will be easy to use and will combine the company's threat intelligence footprint with industry-leading expertise. That can help companies that struggle to hire cybersecurity experts and employ workers who are inexperienced in some but not all protection areas.

"Today the odds remain stacked against cybersecurity professionals," Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice president of Microsoft Security, said in a statement. "Too often, they fight an asymmetric battle against relentless and sophisticated attackers.

Advertisement

"With Security Copilot, we are shifting the balance of power into our favor. Security Copilot is the first and only generative AI security product enabling defenders to move at the speed and scale of AI."

Read More

Millions of driver license numbers, personal records stolen in Latitude cyberattack China could be harvesting TikTok data, but much of it is already out there New Zealand bans TikTok from lawmakers' phones

Latest Headlines

Bankman-Fried accused of paying bribes to Chinese official
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Bankman-Fried accused of paying bribes to Chinese official
March 28 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors added another charge against FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday, accusing him of paying tens of millions of dollars worth of bribes to a Chinese government official.
GOP House committee chair subpoenas Antony Blinken over Afghanistan withdrawal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GOP House committee chair subpoenas Antony Blinken over Afghanistan withdrawal
March 28 (UPI) -- House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul has subpoenaed Secretary of State Antony Blinken, seeking official records on the department's Dissent Channel warning against a speedy withdrawal from Afghanistan.
U.S. consumer confidence improves, though the outlook remains mixed
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. consumer confidence improves, though the outlook remains mixed
March 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. consumer remains somewhat defiant against lingering inflationary pressures, but job prospects may be starting to fade, The Conference Board said Tuesday.
Police share body cam footage of officers who fired on Nashville school shooter
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police share body cam footage of officers who fired on Nashville school shooter
March 28 (UPI) -- Police on Tuesday released body cam footage and surveillance video of yesterday's shooting at a Tennessee christian school, where six people and the shooter were killed.
Case-Schiller index points to continued headwinds for housing prices
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Case-Schiller index points to continued headwinds for housing prices
March 28 (UPI) -- Higher lending rates and prospects for continued U.S. economic weakness could keep a lid on housing prices for several months, analysis from S&P Dow Jones Indices found Tuesday.
Biden kicks off 'Investing in America' tour at manufacturing plant in North Carolina
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden kicks off 'Investing in America' tour at manufacturing plant in North Carolina
March 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden travels to North Carolina Tuesday to kick off a national tour to tout the ongoing impact of his legislative agenda that has led to massive infrastructure projects and an electric vehicle boom.
Biden administration hits Syria, Lebanon drug traffickers with sanctions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden administration hits Syria, Lebanon drug traffickers with sanctions
March 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced on Tuesday new sanctions against the Syrian government and drug traffickers from Lebanon for the production and distribution of illegal drugs to support Bashar al-Assad's regime.
Philadelphia says water safe to drink through Tuesday afternoon after chemical spill
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Philadelphia says water safe to drink through Tuesday afternoon after chemical spill
March 28 (UPI) -- Officials said tap water in Philadelphia is safe to drink and use until Tuesday afternoon as a plume from a chemical spill that originated in Bucks County, Pa., flows down the Delaware River to the city's intake systems.
Freight train hauling iron ore derails in Mojave Desert
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Freight train hauling iron ore derails in Mojave Desert
March 28 (UPI) -- A freight train transporting Iron ore has derailed in the Mojave Desert, making it the latest in a series of rail incidents to occur in the United States.
House votes to strip China of developing nation status
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House votes to strip China of developing nation status
March 28 (UPI) -- House lawmakers have unanimously voted to strip China of its developing nation status that has afforded Beijing preferential treatment in international agreements and treaties.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House votes to strip China of developing nation status
House votes to strip China of developing nation status
Freight train hauling iron ore derails in Mojave Desert
Freight train hauling iron ore derails in Mojave Desert
Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
Trump alleges 'election interference' as NY grand jury continues hush-money probe
Trump alleges 'election interference' as NY grand jury continues hush-money probe
Russian Navy test fires anti-ship missiles off Japan coast
Russian Navy test fires anti-ship missiles off Japan coast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement