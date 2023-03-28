Microsoft announces professional cybersecurity platform driven by AI

Microsoft on Tuesday announced its new security model to assist cybersecurity professionals. Microsoft Security Copilot will use OpenAI's GPT-4 generative AI, along with the company's own security model, to collect information on potential threats and alert professionals of anything suspicious, company officials said. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Microsoft on Tuesday said it will use artificial intelligence to hunt down cyberattack risks daily with its new security model to assist cybersecurity professionals. Microsoft Security Copilot will use OpenAI's GPT-4 generative AI, along with the company's own security model, to collect information on potential threats and alert professionals of anything suspicious. Advertisement

"Security Copilot looks like a simple prompt box like any other chatbot," a Microsoft statement said. "You can ask 'what are all the security incidents in my enterprise?' and it will summarize them.

"But behind the scenes, it's making use of the 65 trillion daily signals Microsoft collects in its threat intelligence gathering and security-specific skills to let security professionals hunt down threats."

Microsoft said Security Copilot will be easy to use and will combine the company's threat intelligence footprint with industry-leading expertise. That can help companies that struggle to hire cybersecurity experts and employ workers who are inexperienced in some but not all protection areas.

"Today the odds remain stacked against cybersecurity professionals," Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice president of Microsoft Security, said in a statement. "Too often, they fight an asymmetric battle against relentless and sophisticated attackers.

"With Security Copilot, we are shifting the balance of power into our favor. Security Copilot is the first and only generative AI security product enabling defenders to move at the speed and scale of AI."