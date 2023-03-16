Microsoft says new AI program will work in conjunction with its apps

Panos Panay, EVP and Chief Product Officer of Microsoft speaks on stage during the AMD keynote presentation at the 2023 International CES, at the Venetian Convention Center in Las Vegas. On Thursday Microsoft announced a new AI assistant to help users create office documents. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Microsoft on Thursday announced a new AI program that will help users generate documents, presentations, and emails. Microsoft 365 Copilot will act as an assistant for 365 apps that will allow users to click on it to create text, PowerPoint presentations, and PivotTables. Copilot is powered by GPT-4 from OpenAI. Advertisement

"Copilot combines the power of large language models with your data and apps to turn your words into the most powerful productivity tool on the planet," Jared Spataro, corporate vice president, Modern Work and Business Applications, Microsoft, said in a statement. "By grounding in your business content and context, Copilot delivers results that are relevant and actionable.

Copilot also will work in Microsoft Teams, Outlook ,and Power Platform to assist with low-code tools.

Microsoft previously released a highly publicized chatbot using Open AI's GPT technology. However, the bot was criticized for making unusual, awkward and even suggestive comments.

Snapchat made a similar move last month, announcing My AI, which will be able to hold conversations with users about things ranging from suggesting birthday gifts, planning trips and offering recipes.

"The big idea is that in addition to talking to our friends and family every day, we're going to talk to AI every day," Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told the tech website The Verge. "And this is something we're well positioned to do as a messaging service."

"As with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything," Snapchat said. "Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance.

