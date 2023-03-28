10 barges break free from tug boat on the Ohio River

March 28 (UPI) -- Ten barges broke free from a tug boat on the Ohio River in Louisville, Ky., on Tuesday, with three, including one containing tons of methanol, becoming pinned against a dam.
Two of the barges, secured against the lower McAlpine Locks and Dam, contained soy and corn with the third holding some 1,400 metric tons of methanol, the Louisville Metro Emergency Services said. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, methanol is a toxic alcohol used as a solvent, pesticide and alternative fuel source.