March 24 (UPI) -- Two migrants were found dead and 10 more were found in need of medical attention on Friday in Texas. Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from a non-working number about several people trapped inside a train car in Knippa, Texas, according to KSAT. Advertisement

Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez said that they found two dead people in the car. The outside temperature was 87 degrees F.

"It's sad to see that so many undocumented immigrants were found in this condition, and two of them lost their lives. It's heartbreaking," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the pair likely died from dehydration.