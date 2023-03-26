Advertisement
U.S. News
March 26, 2023 / 2:47 PM

Supreme Court justices express varied views in Jack Daniel's trademark dispute with dog toy company

By Joe Fisher
1/3
Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr said the case between Jack Daniels and VIP Products over a dog toy that parodies a Jack Daniels whiskey bottle may involve a First Amendment issue, which he said would hold precedence over any trademark protections. File photo by Eric Lee/UPI
Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr said the case between Jack Daniels and VIP Products over a dog toy that parodies a Jack Daniels whiskey bottle may involve a First Amendment issue, which he said would hold precedence over any trademark protections. File photo by Eric Lee/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week that may shape the understanding of a company's right to protect its brand from parody, with the high court justices expressing varied views during the hearing.

The case pits whiskey-maker Jack Daniel's against dog-toy maker VIP Products. At the center of the argument is a squeaky toy shaped and dressed like the iconic Jack Daniel's No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey bottle, labeled "Bad Spaniels."

Advertisement

Jack Daniel's petitioned the court that the Bad Spaniels dog toy is likely to confuse customers, violating trademark law.

Lisa Blatt, representing Jack Daniels, noted that Jack Daniels makes dog products and sells licensed merchandise "in the same markets" as the Bad Spaniels dog toy.

RELATED Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company

Blatt told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that a decision in favor of the liquor company would likely unravel the precedent established in the case of Rogers v. Grimaldi in 1989, according to court documents.

Advertisement

That case set out to determine how the Lanham Act -- the cornerstone federal trademark act in U.S. law -- applies to the concepts of parody and confusion when borrowing branded design.

In the case of Rogers v. Grimaldi, the Second Circuit Court upheld a lower court's decision that Alberto Grimaldi was not liable for emulating the work of Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire in the Federico Fellini film "Ginger and Fred."

RELATED Arizona Supreme Court says it won't force Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out execution

Justice Clarence Thomas asked Blatt if there is any way to maintain the ruling in the Rogers v. Grimaldi case in a victory on behalf of Jack Daniel's. Blatt said there is not.

"No, we can win this case on a narrow grounds," Blatt said. "There's no way to keep Rogers and be faithful to the text. We can win this case by the court assuming there's an atextual exception, and this Court can go on and invent an atextual break to that exception."

Justice Elena Kagan questioned Blatt why she sought to test the Rogers decision in this case, calling it a "broad argument," while Justice Samuel Alito asked how the VIP dog toy could be confused with a Jack Daniels product.

Advertisement

As Blatt and later solicitor general Matthew Guarnieri made their case that Jack Daniel's trademark falls under a property right and limits the use of some speech, the justices did not indicate a prevailing consensus.

Kagan questioned VIP lawyer Bennett Cooper about how the dog toy parodied the iconic liquor brand, an inquiry suggesting the justices were considering First Amendment ramifications.

"Maybe I have no sense of humor, but what's the parody?" Kagan asked.

Cooper responded that "the parody is to make fun of marks that take themselves seriously."

Kagan expressed concern that Cooper's definition of parody suggested any big brand could be subject to parody.

Justices Alito and Sonia Sotomayor did indicate that there are free speech interests.

"You know, there is a text that says that Congress shall make no law infringing the freedom of speech," Alito said. "That's a text that takes precedence over the Lanham Act."

The decision that the Supreme Court ultimately comes to will have wider implications, as companies like Nike, Levi Strauss, Patagonia and the Campbell Soup Company have expressed.

These were among the notable brands to have filed amicus briefs in support of Jack Daniel's. Nike in particular noted its concern over the legal protections of its intellectual property.

Advertisement

Read More

Supreme Court rules deaf student can sue Michigan school district for not providing skilled interpreters

Latest Headlines

Book publishers win federal case against Internet Archive over scanning and lending books
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Book publishers win federal case against Internet Archive over scanning and lending books
March 26 (UPI) -- Four publishing companies have won a federal case against the digital public library Internet Archives over scanning and lending their books out online.
Tigers escape Georgia zoo as tornado strikes Troup County
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tigers escape Georgia zoo as tornado strikes Troup County
March 26 (UPI) -- Two tigers that escaped from a Georgia zoo have been recaptured after a tornado struck Troup County on Sunday, officials said.
Miami Beach declares state of emergency as mayor considers ending Spring Break
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Miami Beach declares state of emergency as mayor considers ending Spring Break
March 26 (UPI) -- Officials in Miami Beach have declared a state of emergency as "massive crowds" of Spring Breakers descend on the Florida city causing mayhem, including the shooting deaths of two people.
West Texas A&M University students file free speech lawsuit after president cancels campus drag show
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
West Texas A&M University students file free speech lawsuit after president cancels campus drag show
March 26 (UPI) -- An LGBTQ student group at West Texas A&M University and its two student leaders have filed a lawsuit against university president Walter Wendler, alleging he violated their First Amendment rights.
Biden approves Mississippi disaster declaration; tornado death toll rises
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden approves Mississippi disaster declaration; tornado death toll rises
March 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Sunday approved a disaster declaration for four counties in Mississippi ravaged by tornadoes as the death toll rose to 26.
Death toll climbs after chocolate factory explosion
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Death toll climbs after chocolate factory explosion
March 25 (UPI) -- One person was pulled alive from the rubble while rescue efforts continued Saturday following a powerful explosion at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory northwest of Philadelphia.
Man dies after shooting at Hard Rock Hotel in Lake Tahoe
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Man dies after shooting at Hard Rock Hotel in Lake Tahoe
March 25 (UPI) -- A man died Saturday after a shooting at the Hard Rock Hotel in Lake Tahoe, officials said.
Trump rips DeSantis, claims to have talked to Putin about Ukraine in Waco rally
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump rips DeSantis, claims to have talked to Putin about Ukraine in Waco rally
March 25 (UPI) -- Donald Trump ripped into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, criticized investigations into his business and political dealings, and claimed to have talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine during a rally in Waco.
Hong Kong store takes down Patrick Amadon art supportive of pro-democracy protesters
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Hong Kong store takes down Patrick Amadon art supportive of pro-democracy protesters
March 25 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong department store has taken down a work of glitch art made by Patrick Amadon, who snuck messages of support for pro-democracy protesters into the video animation.
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against artist who minted first NFT
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against artist who minted first NFT
March 25 (UPI) -- A lawsuit filed against one of the two inventors of the world's first non-fungible token was dismissed by a federal judge this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Miami Beach declares state of emergency as mayor considers ending Spring Break
Miami Beach declares state of emergency as mayor considers ending Spring Break
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against artist who minted first NFT
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against artist who minted first NFT
Man dies after shooting at Hard Rock Hotel in Lake Tahoe
Man dies after shooting at Hard Rock Hotel in Lake Tahoe
Idaho governor signs bill authorizing execution by firing squad
Idaho governor signs bill authorizing execution by firing squad
Australian Labor Party takes power in New South Wales after historic win
Australian Labor Party takes power in New South Wales after historic win
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement