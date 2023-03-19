Advertisement
U.S. News
March 19, 2023 / 12:50 PM

Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company

By Joe Fisher
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in a case between Jack Daniels and a dog toy company that sells a toy that parodies its iconic whiskey bottle. Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in a case between Jack Daniels and a dog toy company that sells a toy that parodies its iconic whiskey bottle. Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

March 19 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in a case between Jack Daniels and a company that sells a dog toy that parodies its iconic whiskey bottle.

In a petition to the court, the marquee brand in Tennessee whiskey claims that VIP Products' dog toy damages the Jack Daniels brand and confuses its customer base, violating trademark law. The hearing comes after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit landed on the side of the toymaker in 2020.

Advertisement

The district court said that VIP Products using the likeness of a Jack Daniels bottle to "sell poop-themed dog toys was likely to confuse consumers, infringed Jack Daniel's marks, and tarnished Jack Daniel's reputation" but ruled that VIP's parody bottle was granted special protection as expressive content under the First Amendment.

The toy in question, labeled "Bad Spaniels" and parodying Jack Daniels' "Old No. 7" with "Old No. 2 on Your Tennessee Carpet," was introduced in 2014.

Advertisement

Jack Daniels asked VIP Products to stop selling the toy, according to court documents.

VIP Products then sued Jack Daniels U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, seeking a ruling that its product did not constitute copyright infringement. Jack Daniels filed a countersuit which was granted, while the court denied VIP Products' motion.

The back of the toy carries a disclaimer that reads: "This product is not affiliated with Jack Daniel Distillery."

RELATED Copyright lawsuit over artist who used Ruth Bader Ginsburg photo dismissed

In its petition, Jack Daniels cited other cases where parody products caused confusion among customers, including "marijuana-infused" candy products that mimic the packaging of popular candies and cookies.

One example was a parody of Nestle's Double Stuf Oreos which were labeled "Double Stuf Stoneos." The petition claims that children were hospitalized because they could not tell the difference and ate the candy.

"This case involves the serious subject of alcohol, intended for adult consumption, and the not-so-serious subjects of dog toys and poop," a reply to the Supreme Court from Jack Daniels reads. "No one disputes that VIP is trying to be funny. But alcohol and toys don't mix well, and the same is true for beverages and excrement."

RELATED Federal judge in Texas hears arguments in lawsuit to ban abortion pill

While the attorneys for Jack Daniels present the case with a level of humor, the decision will carry larger implications on protecting brand identity from parody. Jack Daniels claims that a decision against it would put brands with as much as a "century's worth or brand identity" at risk.

Advertisement

A number of companies and trade groups have filed amicus briefs in the case, including Nike, Levi Strauss, Patagonia and the Campbell Soup Company -- which each sided with Jack Daniels.

"Nike considers its Nike word trademark and Swoosh Design trademark to be among its most valuable and recognizable assets. Nike has registered these trademarks in almost 170 jurisdictions worldwide," the amicus brief from Nike reads.

"Nike therefore has a vital interest in strong and well-functioning legal regimes for the protection of trademark and other intellectual property rights."

Nike indicated that its primary concern in the Jack Daniels case was the Circuit Court's use of a legal doctrine established by Rogers v. Grimaldi, another case argued in 1989, to determine when the Lanham Act applies to artistic works.

In the Rogers v. Grimaldi case -- a dispute between actress and singer Ginger Rogers and Italian film producer Alberto Grimaldi -- the Second Circuit court upheld a decision from a lower court which found Grimaldi not liable for emulating Rogers and Fred Astaire in the Federico Fellini film "Ginger and Fred."

"The Ninth Circuit has vastly extended the reach of Rogers and applied that judicial gloss to ordinary consumer goods," Nike said, noting that the so-called Rogers test has most often been applied to artistic works such as books and movies.

Advertisement

In its amicus brief, Campbell's Soup said the legal doctrine established by Rogers requires the petitioner to show that the use of their trademark is not artistically relevant to the infringing work or that the use of it explicitly misleads consumers.

Campell's Soup argued that the Rogers doctrine "has no basis in the Lanham Act's text or the Constitution."

"The First Amendment does not authorize the Ninth Circuit to rewrite the unambiguous language of that Act or to decide not to apply the law as written," Campbell's Soup argued.

"When a defendant's commercial use of another's mark causes significant consumer confusion, a decision to impose trademark infringement liability under the Lanham Act clearly comports with the First Amendment."

Patagonia and Levi Strauss said in a joint amicus brief said that the decision by the Ninth Circuit court and other similar cases adds a "mammoth loophole" to the Lanham Act and poses "a substantial threat to the viability of brands the public has come to trust."

Recent trademark, likeness and copyright cases have landed on the side of the party using another's likeness. Late last week, a federal judge dismissed a copyright case over the use of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's likeness from a photograph being used by an artist. The judge decided in favor of the artist against the photography company that owned the copyright to the image.

Advertisement

Read More

Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniel's trademark fight over dog toy

Latest Headlines

Appeals court says Texas agency set electricity prices too high during 2021 winter storm
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Appeals court says Texas agency set electricity prices too high during 2021 winter storm
March 19 (UPI) -- A Texas appellate court surprised the electricity world Friday by ruling that the Public Utility Commission overstepped its authority during the deadly February 2021 winter storm.
Late-winter showers to sour spring break for parts of Florida
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Late-winter showers to sour spring break for parts of Florida
Showers and thunderstorms have Florida in their sights early this week, but even though the rain will be helpful in the battle against ongoing drought conditions, its timing will not be ideal for spring break revelers.
Gov. Roy Cooper allows North Carolina riot bill to become law without signature
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gov. Roy Cooper allows North Carolina riot bill to become law without signature
March 19 (UPI) -- Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday announced that he would allow a bill to become law that would increase penalties for people convicted of rioting in North Carolina without his signature.
Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
March 19 (UPI) -- Controversial billionaire Elon Musk has announced that Twitter, which he purchased last year, will respond to inquiries from journalists with the poop emoji.
Copyright lawsuit over artist who used Ruth Bader Ginsburg photo dismissed
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Copyright lawsuit over artist who used Ruth Bader Ginsburg photo dismissed
March 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge has sided with an artist who used a photograph of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her art without the permission of the photo agency that sued her.
Supreme Court honors late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during special ceremony
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Supreme Court honors late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during special ceremony
March 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court held a special session and bar memorial on Friday to honor the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who served as an associate justice from 1993 until her death ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
Recall issued after frozen strawberries linked to Hepatitis A cases
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Recall issued after frozen strawberries linked to Hepatitis A cases
March 18 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall notice for frozen organic strawberries that are sold at various retailers, after they were linked to five cases of hepatitis A in Washington State.
Man arrested for threatening to kill Yonkers, N.Y., mayor, police at parade
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Man arrested for threatening to kill Yonkers, N.Y., mayor, police at parade
March 18 (UPI) -- Authorities say they have arrested a New York man for allegedly threatening to kill the mayor of Yonkers and police officers at a St. Patrick's Day parade.
Massachusetts police make arrest in $1.2M fentanyl seizure
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Massachusetts police make arrest in $1.2M fentanyl seizure
March 18 (UPI) -- An arrest has been made in connection with a major, $1.2 million fentanyl seizure, Massachusetts State Police confirmed Saturday.
Spring break revelers flee as Miami Beach shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Spring break revelers flee as Miami Beach shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
March 18 (UPI) -- Police said a shooting in South Beach, Fla., late Friday left one person dead and another person critically in an incident that prompted spring break and St. Patrick's Day revelers to flee from the scene.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea claims 800,000 young people have volunteered to fight U.S.
North Korea claims 800,000 young people have volunteered to fight U.S.
Copyright lawsuit over artist who used Ruth Bader Ginsburg photo dismissed
Copyright lawsuit over artist who used Ruth Bader Ginsburg photo dismissed
Massachusetts police make arrest in $1.2M fentanyl seizure
Massachusetts police make arrest in $1.2M fentanyl seizure
Spring break revelers flee as Miami Beach shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Spring break revelers flee as Miami Beach shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement