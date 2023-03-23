Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 23, 2023 / 7:14 PM

1 suspect killed in hostage situation in Houston as at least 2 people rescued

By Joe Fisher
James Smith, FBI Houston special agent in charge, told news media one person was shot and killed and a second suspect was taken into custody. Screenshot courtesy of FOX 26 Houston/YouTube
James Smith, FBI Houston special agent in charge, told news media one person was shot and killed and a second suspect was taken into custody. Screenshot courtesy of FOX 26 Houston/YouTube

March 23 (UPI) -- A law enforcement operation that spanned multiple days ended with the shooting of one suspect and the arrest of another following a hostage standoff in Houston on Thursday morning.

According to the FBI, multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a situation that involved at least two people who were kidnapped, the agency told FOX 26 in Houston. The agencies converged on a Motel 6 near Beltway 8 where the hostages were being held.

Advertisement

"This morning around 4:30 a.m. as the FBI was working to rescue two hostages inside this location, agents with the FBI's Hostage Rescue Team from Quantico, Va., was conducting a hostage rescue when the shooting occurred," James Smith, FBI Houston special agent in charge, told FOX 26. "One suspect was shot and killed. A second suspect was taken into custody by the Harris County Sheriff's Department."

The suspect was reportedly shot by an FBI agent. No FBI agents were injured and all of the hostages were rescued safely. Neither suspect has been identified.

Advertisement

The investigation into the incident is ongoing at the scene, ABC13 reports. While there is no threat to the public, they are advised to avoid the area where the incident took place.

Other agencies that were involved include the Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff's Office. A SWAT team, bomb squad and armored vehicles were also reportedly on the scene.

Read More

Wisconsin man pleads guilty over Michigan governor kidnapping plot White supremacist group leader arrested for threatening journalist FBI issues $20,000 reward to find great grandmother kidnapped in Mexico

Latest Headlines

Virginia police officer fired after killing Black man accused of shoplifting sunglasses
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Virginia police officer fired after killing Black man accused of shoplifting sunglasses
March 23 (UPI) -- A Virginia police officer who fatally shot an alleged shoplifter at a mall in Fairfax County was fired Thursday as officials released body camera footage of the encounter.
Four indicted in defrauding NBA players a collective $13M
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Four indicted in defrauding NBA players a collective $13M
March 23 (UPI) -- A former adviser at investment bank Morgan Stanley was one of four people arrested Thursday in two separate schemes that reportedly defrauded several current and former NBA players, according to the Justice Department.
Biden to meet with Trudeau, address parliament in first trip to Canada as president
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden to meet with Trudeau, address parliament in first trip to Canada as president
March 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will make his first visit to Canada Thursday to discuss a broad range of global issues with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before giving a speech before the country's parliament in Ottawa Friday.
Father of Parkland shooting victim forcibly detained after shouting at Republican lawmaker
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Father of Parkland shooting victim forcibly detained after shouting at Republican lawmaker
March 23 (UPI) -- The father of a 17-year-old Parkland shooting victim was arrested Thursday on Capitol Hill after shouting at a Republican lawmaker during a hearing on gun regulations.
Manhattan DA refuses House Republicans' demands for testimony in Trump hush money probe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Manhattan DA refuses House Republicans' demands for testimony in Trump hush money probe
March 23 (UPI) -- In a letter Thursday, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said it will not heed the request of House Republicans to testify about the ongoing porn-star hush money investigation into former President Donald Trump.
After Trump's calls for protest, judge orders anonymous jury in his upcoming sexual assault trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
After Trump's calls for protest, judge orders anonymous jury in his upcoming sexual assault trial
March 23 (UPI) -- A New York federal judge has ordered the use of an anonymous jury for former President Donald Trump's sexual assault civil trial next month, saying that his recent calls for protest could lead to harassment.
Congress skeptical as TikTok CEO tries to downplay security concerns over app
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Congress skeptical as TikTok CEO tries to downplay security concerns over app
March 23 (UPI) -- TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew got a cold reception on Capitol Hill Thursday as the tech executive received bipartisan questioning about the video platform's ability to protect U.S. consumer information from China.
Accenture announces plans to cut 19,000 jobs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Accenture announces plans to cut 19,000 jobs
March 23 (UPI) -- Tech services company Accenture said Thursday it plans to cut 19,000 jobs worldwide after lower annual revenue and profit forecasts.
Kia and Hyundai recall 570,000 vehicles amid electrical fire risks
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kia and Hyundai recall 570,000 vehicles amid electrical fire risks
March 23 (UPI) -- Kia and Hyundai have recalled 570,000 vehicles over safety risks associated with potential electrical fires, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years
March 23 (UPI) -- A federal judge sentenced the Capitol rioter who led a mob to the office of Rep. Nancy Pelosi to three years in prison on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person
Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person
Arizona Supreme Court says it won't force Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out execution
Arizona Supreme Court says it won't force Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out execution
Dry-docked ship dislodges in Scotland, injures 25 people
Dry-docked ship dislodges in Scotland, injures 25 people
Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years
Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting which bathrooms trans students can use
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting which bathrooms trans students can use
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement