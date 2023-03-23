1 suspect killed in hostage situation in Houston as at least 2 people rescued

March 23 (UPI) -- A law enforcement operation that spanned multiple days ended with the shooting of one suspect and the arrest of another following a hostage standoff in Houston on Thursday morning.

According to the FBI, multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a situation that involved at least two people who were kidnapped, the agency told FOX 26 in Houston. The agencies converged on a Motel 6 near Beltway 8 where the hostages were being held.

"This morning around 4:30 a.m. as the FBI was working to rescue two hostages inside this location, agents with the FBI's Hostage Rescue Team from Quantico, Va., was conducting a hostage rescue when the shooting occurred," James Smith, FBI Houston special agent in charge, told FOX 26. "One suspect was shot and killed. A second suspect was taken into custody by the Harris County Sheriff's Department."

The suspect was reportedly shot by an FBI agent. No FBI agents were injured and all of the hostages were rescued safely. Neither suspect has been identified.