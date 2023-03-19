Advertisement
World News
March 19, 2023 / 5:07 PM

FBI issues $20,000 reward to find great grandmother kidnapped in Mexico

By Joe Fisher
1/2
Maria del Carmen Lopez has been missing since Feb. 9, when she was allegedly kidnapped from her home in Pueblo Nuevo, Colima, Mexico. The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward to track her down. Image courtesy of the FBI
Maria del Carmen Lopez has been missing since Feb. 9, when she was allegedly kidnapped from her home in Pueblo Nuevo, Colima, Mexico. The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward to track her down. Image courtesy of the FBI

March 19 (UPI) -- A great grandmother who splits her time between her home in Los Angeles and a home in Mexico has been kidnapped and the FBI is offering a $20,000 reward to track her down.

Maria del Carmen Lopez has been missing since Feb. 9, when she was allegedly kidnapped from her home in Pueblo Nuevo, Colima, Mexico. The 63-year-old is an American citizen of Hispanic descent. She is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighed approximately 160 pounds when she was last seen, according to the FBI. She also has eyeliner that is permanent or tattooed on.

Advertisement

The FBI's reward is for information leading to Lopez's physical location.

Lopez's family says that they were contacted and told to pay a large sum for ransom in exchange for her. They believe she was kidnapped from her home by armed men wearing masks.

"We were able to hear what sound to us like a recording of her pleading for us to please help her," Lopez's daughter Zonia said, according to NBC News.

Lopez is a mother of seven and has lived in Mexico with her husband for about 10 years. She raised her children in Los Angeles. KTLA 5 reports that Lopez's husband was at a doctor's appointment at the time of her kidnapping.

Advertisement

"We don't believe it's drug related, and we don't believe she was involved in criminal activity," FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller told KTLA 5. "We do believe she was the innocent victim of a kidnapping."

Read More

13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found in N.C. Suspect in Missouri police killing arrested after 13-hour standoff Wisconsin man pleads guilty over Michigan governor kidnapping plot

Latest Headlines

Swiss National Bank announces takeover of troubled rival Credit Suisse
World News // 57 minutes ago
Swiss National Bank announces takeover of troubled rival Credit Suisse
March 19 (UPI) -- Swiss National Bank has agreed to takeover its troubled rival, Credit Suisse, in a $3.2 billion emergency deal brokered by regulators in Switzerland to help prevent further instability in the global banking industry.
Head of Taliban orders Afghan officials to remove relatives from government positions
World News // 2 hours ago
Head of Taliban orders Afghan officials to remove relatives from government positions
March 19 (UPI) -- The head of the Taliban issued a decree that calls for Afghan officials to remove relatives they have hired to government positions.
Death toll rises after earthquake in Ecuador
World News // 3 hours ago
Death toll rises after earthquake in Ecuador
March 19 (UPI) -- The death toll from Saturday's 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Ecuador continues to rise with at least 16 people reported dead.
Putin makes surprise trip to occupied Ukrainian city Mariupol
World News // 8 hours ago
Putin makes surprise trip to occupied Ukrainian city Mariupol
March 19 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to the occupied city of Mariupol in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on Sunday, a day after he made a trip to the Ukrainian province of Crimea.
Putin visits Crimea after ICC issues arrest warrant
World News // 21 hours ago
Putin visits Crimea after ICC issues arrest warrant
March 18 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday visited the Ukrainian province of Crimea, on the anniversary of the illegal annexation of the region by Russia in 2014.=
Uyghur leader calls for ICC to issue arrest warrant for Xi Jinping after Putin
World News // 23 hours ago
Uyghur leader calls for ICC to issue arrest warrant for Xi Jinping after Putin
March 18 (UPI) -- The leader of a group seeking independence for the Uyghur people from China has called for the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for President Xi Jinping.
Canadian private equity firm acquires Pornhub owner MindGeek
World News // 1 day ago
Canadian private equity firm acquires Pornhub owner MindGeek
March 18 (UPI) -- Ethical Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Canada, has acquired MindGeek -- the owner of Pornhub and other adult entertainment websites.
At least 1 dead after 6.8-magnitude earthquake recorded in Ecuador
World News // 1 day ago
At least 1 dead after 6.8-magnitude earthquake recorded in Ecuador
March 18 (UPI) -- At least one person has died after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded about 6 miles from the Ecuadorian city of Baláo, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Jockey injured, horse euthanized after 3rd recent Aussie track crash
World News // 1 day ago
Jockey injured, horse euthanized after 3rd recent Aussie track crash
March 18 (UPI) -- A racehorse was euthanized and his jockey was hospitalized Saturday after the latest in a series of recent racetrack accidents in Melbourne, Australia.
North Korea claims 800,000 young people have volunteered to fight U.S.
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea claims 800,000 young people have volunteered to fight U.S.
March 18 (UPI) -- North Korea claimed on Saturday that 800,000 young citizens had volunteered to enlist in the military to fight the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
Copyright lawsuit over artist who used Ruth Bader Ginsburg photo dismissed
Copyright lawsuit over artist who used Ruth Bader Ginsburg photo dismissed
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
Recall issued after frozen strawberries linked to Hepatitis A cases
Recall issued after frozen strawberries linked to Hepatitis A cases
Canadian private equity firm acquires Pornhub owner MindGeek
Canadian private equity firm acquires Pornhub owner MindGeek
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement