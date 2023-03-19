FBI issues $20,000 reward to find great grandmother kidnapped in Mexico

March 19 (UPI) -- A great grandmother who splits her time between her home in Los Angeles and a home in Mexico has been kidnapped and the FBI is offering a $20,000 reward to track her down.
Maria del Carmen Lopez has been missing since Feb. 9, when she was allegedly kidnapped from her home in Pueblo Nuevo, Colima, Mexico. The 63-year-old is an American citizen of Hispanic descent. She is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighed approximately 160 pounds when she was last seen, according to the FBI. She also has eyeliner that is permanent or tattooed on.