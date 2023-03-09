Biden to unveil hotly contested budget proposal during Philadelphia speech

1/3

President Joe Biden's budget proposal is widely seen as a critical test for Biden's ambition in the second half of his term as his policies were certain to face disapproval from Republicans who hold a new majority in the U.S. House. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will unveil his federal budget proposal during a speech in Philadelphia Thursday that will call on Congress to support his plan to extend Medicare and Social Security and reduce the deficit by raising taxes on wealthy Americans. The major policy address, which gets underway at 2:30 p.m., comes as U.S. lawmakers are debating the federal budget to avoid a potential default on the national debt while tension was also building with the Congress over Biden's strategy to raise the debt ceiling. Advertisement

The budget proposal is widely seen as a critical test for Biden's ambition in the second half of his term as his policies were certain to face disapproval from Republicans who hold a new majority in the House.

On Wednesday, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell vowed Biden's budget of tax increases "will not see the light of day" when the proposal lands on Capitol Hill.

Advertisement

"You know the president's budget is replete with what they would do if they could -- thank goodness the House is Republican -- massive tax increases, more spending," he told reporters.

Republicans have continued to express strong opposition to Biden's tax proposals, and instead want to curtail the surging national debt through spending cuts.

"We can no longer ignore the major problem that we have: The size of our debt," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday following a bipartisan budget meeting at the Congressional Budget Office. "We promised we would change course."

RELATED Mitch McConnell hospitalized following fall

McCarthy and the White House are currently in a stalemate over the debt ceiling, which Biden has refused to negotiate after Republicans raised it three times under former President Donald Trump.

Biden's reforms would increase the Medicare tax rate from 3.8% to 5% on those who earn more than $400,000 per year, which would keep Medicare solvent for the next 25 years, the White House says. The plan would also reduce the deficit by nearly $3 trillion over the next 10 years "by making the wealthy and big corporations begin to pay their fair share," Biden has said.

Advertisement

The plan also includes billions in federal dollars for expanding childcare for U.S. workers.

In the speech, Biden is also expected to continue touting his efforts on climate, manufacturing, infrastructure and clean energy across the nation, while working to lower costs for families amid historic inflation.

"By asking those with the highest incomes to contribute modestly more, we can keep the Medicare program strong for decades to come," the White House said in a statement this week announcing the president's plan.

Biden's proposal would close a financial loophole that has allowed the nation's highest earners to avoid taxes by claiming parts of their income as neither earned nor gained from investment.

The plan would also strengthen the government's ability to negotiate lower prescription costs by expanding the number of drugs available through Medicare, the White House said.

Biden wants to expand the Inflation Reduction Act by adding commercial health insurers to a requirement that forces drug companies to pay rebates to Medicare whenever medicine prices rise faster than inflation.

Savings from these budget reforms would pour an additional $200 billion into Medicare's Hospital Insurance Trust Fund over the next decade, the White House said.

Biden's plan would save Americans billions of dollars as a result of lower out-of-pocket drug costs, including a $2 monthly cap on certain generic drugs used to treat chronic conditions, and a $35 price cap on insulin for all Americans. The plan also seeks to lower costs for behavioral and mental health services.

Advertisement