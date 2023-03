Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was hospitalized Wednesday night after suffering a fall at a hotel. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized Wednesday night after suffering a fall at a Washington, D.C., hotel, his spokesman said. "This evening, leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment," David Popp, the Kentucky Republican's spokesman, said in a statement to NBC News. Advertisement

No further information on his condition was immediately available.

At 81 years old, McConnell is among the oldest politicians in the Senate, and at 38 years of service in the chamber, he is the 13th longest-serving senator in history. Of sitting senators, only Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has served longer at 42 years.

McConnell, who has served as the Republican senate leader since 2007, also became the longest-serving Senate leader in January, surpassing Mike Mansfield, D-Mt., who served as Senate majority leader for 16 years.

The Kentucky senator suffered a fall in August of 2019, which resulted in a fractured shoulder.

This is a developing story.