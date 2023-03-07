Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 7, 2023 / 6:39 PM

Bipartisan congressional proposal would counter risks to national security posed by TikTok

By Patrick Hilsman
Flanked by Republicans and Democrats, Sen. Mark Warner (at lectern) discusses the new proposal for countering any threat to U.S. national security posed by tech platforms such as TikTok. Screenshot via C-SPAN
Flanked by Republicans and Democrats, Sen. Mark Warner (at lectern) discusses the new proposal for countering any threat to U.S. national security posed by tech platforms such as TikTok. Screenshot via C-SPAN

March 7 (UPI) -- Congressional lawmakers introduced a bill Tuesday in response to fears about the potential threat to U.S. national security posed by foreign-controlled tech platforms such as TikTok.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., introduced the Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology (RESTRICT) Act, which instructs the Department of Commerce to review, prevent, and mitigate information communications and technology transactions that pose risks to the United States and its citizens.

Advertisement

Flanked my lawmakers of both major political parties, Warner held a press conference Tuesday to explain the proposal's call for new regulations to restrict access to tech programs such as the wildly popular TikTok, which is owned by the China-based company ByteDance.

A 2022 investigation by BuzzFeed found that ByteDance employees in China had repeatedly accessed the data of U.S.-based TikTok users. Additionally, an internal review that was commissioned by ByteDance revealed that the platform had been used to spy on U.S.-based journalists.

Advertisement

"The RESTRICT Act would give the Secretary of Commerce the authority and responsibility to identify and counter threats from foreign technology products and services in the U.S.," Warner told reporters.

"It is widely acknowledged that TikTok's a threat to our national security, which is why Congress took steps last year to ban the platform on government devices," said Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., a co-sponsor of the legislation.

"In my view, we do need an approach that does away with this 'whack a mole' with this particular technology with adversarial nations and come up with a more systemic process with which to examine these risks and to act on them," he said.

RELATED U.S. House lawmakers hear testimony about rising power of Chinese Communist Party

"It's safe to assume that is the [Chinese Communist Party] is willing to lie about its spy balloon and cover up the origins of the worst pandemic in 100 years, they'll lie about using TikTok to spy on American citizens. It's high time we address this issue. I think this legislation goes about it the right way," Thune said.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, also expressed his approval of the plan, noting the bipartisan creation of the proposal was reflective of a united sentiment among lawmakers: China is a threat.

Advertisement

"When we come together, it says that Congress has recognized that China is not our dear friend, that the Chinese Communist Party that is, is not our dear friend, and any question about what China intends to do and what authoritarians tend to do is able to be seen by their treatment of the people in Hong Kong the Uyghur people within China. You can see what authoritarians want to do about watching what Russia is doing in Ukraine," Romney said.

RELATED European Commission bans TikTok from its employees' devices

Later in the afternoon Tuesday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said he applauded the bipartisan proposal and urged that it be passed by Congress quickly and sent to the president to sign into law.

"The information and communications technology products and services supply chain is integral to the lives of Americans and the functioning of U.S. businesses," Sullivan said. "This bill presents a systematic framework for addressing technology-based threats to the security and safety of Americans."

Sullivan said the proposal would strengthen the United States' ability to address both discrete risks posed by individual transactions and more-systemic threats involving nations' sensitive technology sectors.

"This will help us address the threats we face today and also prevent such risks from arising in the future," he said.

Advertisement

Read More

White House gives agencies 30 days to purge TikTok from gov't devices

Latest Headlines

Two trampled to death at GloRilla concert in Rochester, N.Y.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Two trampled to death at GloRilla concert in Rochester, N.Y.
March 7 (UPI) -- The Rochester, N.Y., Police Department has confirmed the deaths of two women resulting from a stampede during a GloRilla concert.
Conductor killed in third Norfolk Southern rail accident in Ohio since last month
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Conductor killed in third Norfolk Southern rail accident in Ohio since last month
March 7 (UPI) -- A train conductor with Norfolk Southern was killed in Ohio on Tuesday when he was struck by a dump truck, the railroad said.
Massive storm to deliver heavy snow, storms to central U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Massive storm to deliver heavy snow, storms to central U.S.
AccuWeather meteorologists say an impending storm will unleash wintry and severe weather hazards across the nation's midsection.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to visit White House in April
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to visit White House in April
March 7 (UPI) -- The White House announced Tuesday that South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee will travel to Washington for an official state visit on April 26.
Feds sue to block JetBlue, Spirit merger on antitrust grounds
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Feds sue to block JetBlue, Spirit merger on antitrust grounds
March 7 (UPI) -- Jet Blue's acquisition of rival low-cost airline Spirit would lead to higher fares and fewer available seats for U.S. air travelers, state and federal authorities said Tuesday in a lawsuit against the merger.
Chinese foreign minister warns U.S. tensions could escalate to 'confrontation and conflict'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Chinese foreign minister warns U.S. tensions could escalate to 'confrontation and conflict'
March 7 (UPI) -- Recent tensions between Washington and Beijing could soon escalate to "confrontation and conflict," Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang warned in his first news conference since his appointment to the office in December.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell tells Congress to expect more interest rate increases
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell tells Congress to expect more interest rate increases
March 7 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday to expect the board to continue to raise interest rates as it struggles to get inflation under control.
Texas set to execute man who killed wife, 6-year-old stepdaughter
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas set to execute man who killed wife, 6-year-old stepdaughter
Texas is set to execute Gary Green on Tuesday after his lawyers unsuccessfully argued that his intellectual disability and history of mental illness should disqualify him from a death sentence.
Best Buy announces partnership with Atrium Health to provide home healthcare
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Best Buy announces partnership with Atrium Health to provide home healthcare
March 7 (UPI) -- Best Buy struck a deal with Atrium Health on Tuesday that will enable its Geek Squad to help set up virtual hospital rooms.
Joe Biden to propose Medicare tax rate increase in 2024 budget plan
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Joe Biden to propose Medicare tax rate increase in 2024 budget plan
March 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will call on Congress to support his plans to protect and strengthen Medicare and Social Security programs when he travels to Philadelphia to unveil his 2024 ballot proposal later this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

17-year-old arrested for home invasion that left three dead
17-year-old arrested for home invasion that left three dead
23 charged with domestic terrorism over Atlanta police training facility protest
23 charged with domestic terrorism over Atlanta police training facility protest
Iran announces arrests in poisoning of schoolgirls
Iran announces arrests in poisoning of schoolgirls
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
Social media influencer used $1M COVID-19 loans to fund luxurious lifestyle
Social media influencer used $1M COVID-19 loans to fund luxurious lifestyle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement