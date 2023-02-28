Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 28, 2023 / 10:58 AM

U.S. House plans series of hearings on growing threat posed by China

By A.L. Lee
1/4
In recent years, lawmakers from both parties have called out intellectual property theft by China that annually costs American companies hundreds of billions of dollars. File photo by Pat Benic/UPI
In recent years, lawmakers from both parties have called out intellectual property theft by China that annually costs American companies hundreds of billions of dollars. File photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Three U.S. House panels will convene Tuesday for hearings to examine the increasing national security threat posed by China amid rising tensions between the world's two biggest superpowers.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee and House Committee on Science, Space and Technology is expected to address increasing competition with Beijing, as well as China's growing influence on the world stage in new technologies and scientific advances, while the communist government has also accelerated its ability to plunder secrets from its main archrival, the United States.

Advertisement

The hearing comes one day after the White House informed federal agencies that they have 30 days to remove TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, from all government devices amid mounting fears that U.S. secrets may end up in the hands of Chinese Communist Party courtesy of the social media platform.

Advertisement

Separately, the House Foreign Affairs Committee is considering a series of legislation designed to curtail China's technological progress in America, including one bill sponsored by Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas, that would allow President Joe Biden to sanction or ban TikTok and other software.

RELATED White House gives agencies 30 days to purge TikTok from gov't devices

The proposal appears poised to advance and would supplant several similar provisions already in committee in the House and Senate.

McCaul's bill would for the first time expose TikTok and other Chinese entities to federal sanctions if they are found to have engaged in covert activities including the transfer of "sensitive personal data" from app users throughout the world.

"Currently the courts have questioned the administration's authority to sanction TikTok. My bill empowers the administration to ban TikTok or any software applications that threaten U.S. national security," McCaul said Monday in a statement on the matter.

RELATED Jake Sullivan warns China about sending arms to Russia

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning blasted the American TikTok ban when asked about China's stance on the matter at the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"How unsure of itself can the world's top superpower be to fear a young people's favorite app like that?" Ning responded. "The U.S. has been over-stretching the concept of national security and abusing state power to suppress foreign companies. We firmly oppose those wrong actions. The US government should respect the principles of market economy and fair competition, stop suppressing the companies and provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for foreign companies in the U.S."

Advertisement

The House Select China Competition Committee also plans a separate hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday in which two national security advisers under former President Donald Trump will provide testimony on China's global competitive strategy.

RELATED Biden says he doesn't expect China to supply arms to Russia

Lawmakers from both parties have called out intellectual property theft by China that annually costs American companies hundreds of billions of dollars.

The hearings are being closely watched weeks after the U.S. military shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon after the contraption drifted for days across the United States. The audacious breach of U.S. airspace led Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to cancel a planned visit to Beijing the same week, and infuriated lawmakers on Capitol Hill who called on President Joe Biden to take immediate punitive actions against China.

More recently, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Beijing against sending weapons to Russia amid speculation that China was preparing to help its regional partner in the Ukraine war.

"We will watch carefully, we will be vigilant, and we will continue to send a strong message that we believe that sending military aid to Russia at this time, when they are using their weapons to bombard cities, kill civilians and commit atrocities, would be a bad mistake, and China should want no part of it," Sullivan said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

FAA awards $1 billion to upgrade airports amid growing air travel demands
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
FAA awards $1 billion to upgrade airports amid growing air travel demands
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration Tuesday awarded $1 billion in federal funding to 99 different airports to help meet the growing demand for air travel.
New Fortress Energy looks to fast-track LNG developments
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
New Fortress Energy looks to fast-track LNG developments
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- New York-based New Fortress Energy said Tuesday it was working to take more control of its supplies of liquefied natural gas after reporting that profits improved over third-quarter levels.
Jimmy Carter's niece says former president talking with family, eating
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jimmy Carter's niece says former president talking with family, eating
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter's niece said that he still has some time left, after the 39th president was moved to hospice care earlier this month.
Jurors in Alex Murdaugh case to visit murder scene
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jurors in Alex Murdaugh case to visit murder scene
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The dramatic double-murder case of former prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh starts to wind down this week with the jury getting a chance to walk through the family hunting lodge property.
Biden to promote healthcare programs in Virginia speech
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to promote healthcare programs in Virginia speech
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Virginia Beach Tuesday where he will tout his efforts to protect healthcare and continue to warn voters that Republicans are planning deep cuts to social programs like Medicare.
Rep. Joaquin Castro undergoes surgery to remove tumors
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rep. Joaquin Castro undergoes surgery to remove tumors
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Rep. Joaquin Castro said that he successfully underwent surgery to remove tumors from his gastrointestinal tract.
U.S. Marshals Service hit with ransomware attack
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. Marshals Service hit with ransomware attack
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Marshals Service said it suffered a cyberattack attack that affected a computer system containing sensitive law enforcement information, officials said.
Transportation Dept. watchdog to audit Buttigieg's use of gov't jets
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Transportation Dept. watchdog to audit Buttigieg's use of gov't jets
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A federal watchdog has launched an investigation into the use of private government aircraft by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Supreme Court to hear case on Consumer Financial Protection Bureau funding
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear case on Consumer Financial Protection Bureau funding
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear arguments in a case that challenges the constitutionality of funding for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
White House gives agencies 30 days to purge TikTok from gov't devices
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
White House gives agencies 30 days to purge TikTok from gov't devices
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The White House on Monday informed federal agencies that they have 30 days to remove TikTok from all government devices amid mounting fears that U.S. data may end up in the hands of Chinese Communist Party members.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid
In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid
Jimmy Carter's niece says former president talking with family, eating
Jimmy Carter's niece says former president talking with family, eating
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
FBI arrests alleged Capitol rioter 'Sedition Panda' in Florida
FBI arrests alleged Capitol rioter 'Sedition Panda' in Florida
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement