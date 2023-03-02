Texas inmate accidentally released from jail has been recaptured

Marcelo Perez Campos, 61, was sentenced Feb. 20 to 24 years' imprisonment for aggravated assault of a family member. Photo courtesy of Harris County Sheriff's Office/ Release

March 2 (UPI) -- An inmate recently sentenced to 25 years in prison has been taken into police custody after being accidentally released from jail earlier this week, authorities in Texas announced. The Harris County Sheriff's Office had requested the public's assistance on Wednesday in locating Marcelo Perez Campos, 61, after he was "inadvertently released" from the Harris County Jail a day prior due to "an apparent clerical error."

The circumstances surrounding Campos' recapture were not released to the public, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted a one-line statement, saying the inmate "has been taken into custody and returned to the Harris County Jail" on Wednesday night.

According to the sheriff's office, Campos was sentenced Feb. 20 after he was convicted of aggravated assault of a family member and was due to be sent to state prison to serve his sentence at the time of his erroneous release.

Court records obtained by KTRK state Campos had shot his wife multiple times in February 2021.

Campos was released as the Harris County Jail has faced growing criticism.

Last month, the jail was re-listed as in non-compliance with the Texas Minimum Jail Standards after being put on the list in September following an investigation that found 64 inmates had remained in holding cells in excess of 48 hours.

The FBI last month also opened investigations into the deaths of Jaquaree Simmons and Jacoby Pillow at the detention facility over allegations their civl rights were violated.

The investigations were launched amid a series of recent deaths at the jail.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said an internal investigation would be launched to determine if policy or procedural violations had occurred when Campos was accidentally released.