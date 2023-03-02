Trending
U.S. News
March 2, 2023

Court documents: Police recover gun, mask, knife from murder suspect Bryan Kohberger family home

By Simon Druker
A handgun and empty magazines were among the items recovered from the family home of accused murder suspect Bryan Kohberger (pictured), according to court documents unsealed Thursday. Photo courtesy of Monroe County Correctional Facility
Photo courtesy of Monroe County Correctional Facility

March 2 (UPI) -- According to court documents released Thursday, a handgun and empty magazines were among the items recovered from the family home of Bryan Kohberger, who is accused in the deadly stabbings of four University of Idaho students.

Investigators also took computers and dark clothing, including a black face mask and gloves, from the home in Pennsylvania where Kohberger was arrested.

A 60-day seal on the court papers expired Thursday, paving the way for their release.

Kohberger, 28, left Idaho in mid-December, driving with his father across the country to the family home.

He was arrested at the end of December in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains and extradited 2,500 miles back to Moscow, Idaho, where he remains in the Latah County Jail.

Investigators also took drawings, computer equipment, a cell phone and phone bill as well as criminal psychology and criminology books. Kohberger was a Ph. D. student, studying criminology at Washington state University.

They also seized and searched Kohberger's white Hyundai Elantra from the family home in Monroe County.

Thursday's records show officials also removed goggles, a shovel, plastics with zippers, gloves and swabs from the car.

Parts of the car also were removed for examination.

Kohberger is charged with murder in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. Their bodies were found in November in a home across the street from the University of Idaho campus.

Kohberger has not yet entered a plea in the case. A preliminary hearing is set for June.

