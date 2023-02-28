Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 28, 2023 / 1:47 AM

Transportation Dept. watchdog to audit Buttigieg's use of gov't jets

By Darryl Coote
1/3
The internal Transportation Department watchdog on Monday launched an audit into the use of government aircraft by Secretary Pete Buttigieg. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The internal Transportation Department watchdog on Monday launched an audit into the use of government aircraft by Secretary Pete Buttigieg. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A federal watchdog has launched an investigation into the use of private government aircraft by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and those who held the position before him under the administration of former President Donald Trump.

The Department of Transportation Office of the Inspector General announced the audit in a memorandum Monday, stating the investigation will focus on official trips taken by various Transportation secretaries since Jan. 31, 2017, the day Elaine Chao, Trump's first head of the department, was sworn in.

Advertisement

"We will conduct an audit to determine whether the Office of the Secretary complied with federal regulations, policies and procedures regarding executive travel on DOT aircraft," the memorandum said.

The Department of Transport has a fleet of aircraft operated by the Federal Aviation Administration. Federal guidance allows executives to travel on government aircraft only for official purposes and "only when a government aircraft is the most cost-effective mode of travel." The policy extends to chartered aircraft.

RELATED White House gives agencies 30 days to purge TikTok from gov't devices

The audit was initiated in response to a letter the internal watchdog received in December from Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., over concerns of Buttigieg's use of government and chartered aircraft.

Advertisement

The Republican senator pointed to a Fox News report in December that said Buttigieg has taken at least 18 government-funded flights since taking office.

"I have long worked to ensure effective controls regarding leadership and staff travel and reducing the risk of fraud, waste and abuse," Rubio wrote in the letter.

RELATED EPA pauses shipments of hazardous material from East Palestine derailment site

"American taxpayers deserve assurances that their tax dollars are not wasted by government's highest officials."

The launch the audit also follows Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, demanding answers from the watchdog in a letter last month concerning Buttigieg's travel history and expenses.

In response, Buttigieg on Monday issued a statement welcoming the audit.

RELATED House Republicans open probe into Pete Buttigieg's response to Ohio train derailment

"Glad this will be reviewed independently so misleading narratives can be put to rest," he said on Twitter. "Bottom line: I mostly fly on commercial flights, in economy class. And when I do use our agency's aircraft, it's usually a situation where doing so saves taxpayers money."

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court to hear case on Consumer Financial Protection Bureau funding
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Supreme Court to hear case on Consumer Financial Protection Bureau funding
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear arguments in a case that challenges the constitutionality of funding for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
White House gives agencies 30 days to purge TikTok from gov't devices
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House gives agencies 30 days to purge TikTok from gov't devices
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The White House on Monday informed federal agencies that they have 30 days to remove TikTok from all government devices amid mounting fears that U.S. data may end up in the hands of Chinese Communist Party members.
U.S. announces plan to reverse rising 'scourge' of illegal child labor
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. announces plan to reverse rising 'scourge' of illegal child labor
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is taking new steps to end illegal child labor, following a 69% increase in the number of children employed illegally by U.S. companies over the last five years.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill giving state control of Disney district
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill giving state control of Disney district
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday to remove Disney World's self-governing powers and hand control of the park's Reedy Creek Improvement District to the state.
President Biden, Vice President Harris host Black History Month event at White House
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
President Biden, Vice President Harris host Black History Month event at White House
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a White House event commemorating Black History Month on Monday, saying America is a stronger nation by fully examining its past.
Vice President Kamala Harris promotes high-speed Internet funding for HBCUs
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Vice President Kamala Harris promotes high-speed Internet funding for HBCUs
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris, who called high-speed Internet a "basic necessity," announced $175 million in Internet funding for 61 historically Black colleges and universities.
FBI arrests alleged Capitol rioter 'Sedition Panda' in Florida
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
FBI arrests alleged Capitol rioter 'Sedition Panda' in Florida
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The FBI arrested a man accused of storming the U.S. Capitol wearing a giant costume panda headpiece on Monday.
Snap announces AI chatbot despite Microsoft's problems
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Snap announces AI chatbot despite Microsoft's problems
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Snap Inc. announced Monday it was rolling out an AI chatbot called My AI, which will be able to hold conversations with users about things ranging from suggesting birthday gifts, planning trips and offering recipes.
Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin running for Senate seat in 2024
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin running for Senate seat in 2024
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., is now running to fill the soon-to-be vacant U.S. Senate seat in that state, she confirmed Monday.
Texas manufacturing activity slows to 2020 low, survey shows
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Texas manufacturing activity slows to 2020 low, survey shows
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A manufacturing survey published Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found the state's factory activity contracted for the first time since May 2020.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia repeats nuclear threat, demanding West halt arming of Ukraine
Russia repeats nuclear threat, demanding West halt arming of Ukraine
Protesters in Mexico demonstrate against new election law
Protesters in Mexico demonstrate against new election law
Late-winter storm brings tornadoes, snow and rain to several U.S. states
Late-winter storm brings tornadoes, snow and rain to several U.S. states
Britain, European Union reach deal on Northern Ireland protocol
Britain, European Union reach deal on Northern Ireland protocol
North Korea calls agriculture meeting amid food crisis
North Korea calls agriculture meeting amid food crisis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement