Transportation Dept. watchdog to audit Buttigieg's use of gov't jets

1/3

The internal Transportation Department watchdog on Monday launched an audit into the use of government aircraft by Secretary Pete Buttigieg. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A federal watchdog has launched an investigation into the use of private government aircraft by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and those who held the position before him under the administration of former President Donald Trump. The Department of Transportation Office of the Inspector General announced the audit in a memorandum Monday, stating the investigation will focus on official trips taken by various Transportation secretaries since Jan. 31, 2017, the day Elaine Chao, Trump's first head of the department, was sworn in. Advertisement

"We will conduct an audit to determine whether the Office of the Secretary complied with federal regulations, policies and procedures regarding executive travel on DOT aircraft," the memorandum said.

The Department of Transport has a fleet of aircraft operated by the Federal Aviation Administration. Federal guidance allows executives to travel on government aircraft only for official purposes and "only when a government aircraft is the most cost-effective mode of travel." The policy extends to chartered aircraft.

The audit was initiated in response to a letter the internal watchdog received in December from Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., over concerns of Buttigieg's use of government and chartered aircraft.

Advertisement

The Republican senator pointed to a Fox News report in December that said Buttigieg has taken at least 18 government-funded flights since taking office.

"I have long worked to ensure effective controls regarding leadership and staff travel and reducing the risk of fraud, waste and abuse," Rubio wrote in the letter.

RELATED EPA pauses shipments of hazardous material from East Palestine derailment site

"American taxpayers deserve assurances that their tax dollars are not wasted by government's highest officials."

The launch the audit also follows Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, demanding answers from the watchdog in a letter last month concerning Buttigieg's travel history and expenses.

In response, Buttigieg on Monday issued a statement welcoming the audit.

"Glad this will be reviewed independently so misleading narratives can be put to rest," he said on Twitter. "Bottom line: I mostly fly on commercial flights, in economy class. And when I do use our agency's aircraft, it's usually a situation where doing so saves taxpayers money."