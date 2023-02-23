Trending
Feb. 23, 2023 / 9:01 PM

Cosori recalls more than 2M air fryers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico

By Adam Schrader
Cosori, a maker of home cooking appliances, has recalled more than two million air fryers in the United States, Mexico and Canada after nearly a dozen injuries were reported. Photo courtesy of Cosari
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Cosori, a maker of home cooking appliances, has recalled more than 2 million air fryers in the United States, Mexico and Canada after nearly a dozen injuries were reported.

The company announced the voluntary recall on its website Thursday and said it had determined that the air fryers posed fire and burn hazards "in extremely rare circumstances."

Cosori said that it had received 205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating, and smoking, and that there were 10 reports of "minor, superficial burns" -- along with 23 reports of property damage.

In an additional notice to Health Canada, the company added that four of the injuries were reported in that nation.

The issue was tied to the closed-end crimp connectors, which are responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires, for 17 models of the company's air fryers, according to the company.

"The health and safety of Cosori users is our highest priority; we are recalling certain air fryers out of an abundance of caution," the statement reads. "Cosori customers with a recalled air fryer will be offered a replacement product."

Cosori reported to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission that two million air fryers would be recalled in the United States, as well as 250,000 in Canada and 21,000 in Mexico.

The company said that, to receive the replacement air fryer, customers must submit a photograph of their air fryer with the cord cut off. Customers can expect to receive their replacement air fryer within eight weeks.

