Feb. 14, 2023 / 7:18 PM

FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement

By Simon Druker
The PrimeZen Black 6000 capsules sold by Volt Candy may contain traces of sildenafil and tadalafil, the FDA said in a statement Tuesday. Classified as a food rather than a drug, the product is marketed and sold as a dietary supplement and thus subject to different FDA rules than prescription medication. Photo courtesy FDA
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A California-based company is recalling male enhancement pills over concerns the gel capsules contain two unauthorized prescription medications, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed Tuesday.

The 2,000 mg capsule of PrimeZen Black 6000 sold by Volt Candy may contain traces of sildenafil and tadalafil, the FDA said in a statement.

"The presence of sildenafil, tadalafil in PrimeZen Black 6000 capsules renders them unapproved drugs for which safety and efficacy have not been established and, therefore, subject to recall," the administration said.

Classified as a food rather than a drug, the product is marketed and sold as a dietary supplement and thus subject to different FDA rules than prescription medication.

Sildenafil is sold under the brand name Viagra, while tadalafil is more commonly known as Cialis, and both are restricted to use under the supervision of a licensed healthcare professional.

The two prescription medications are used to treat male male erectile dysfunction and if mixed with other medications, could "interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin) and may cause a significant drop in blood pressure that may be life threatening," according to the FDA warning.

Patients treating diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease are routinely prescribed nitrates.

The recalled packages have an expiry date of August, 2025.

The FDA is continuing to warn companies that undisclosed prescription medications in products violate federal statutes.

Anyone in possession of the products is encouraged to return them to the company, based in Pomona, Calif.

In a similar case, the FDA confirmed in August it sent letters in the previous month to four companies, warning them their honey products contained sildenafil and tadalafil, the same two active prescription ingredients.

Latest Headlines

Researchers use Fitbits, Apple Watches to help detect Parkinson's disease
Health News // 4 hours ago
Researchers use Fitbits, Apple Watches to help detect Parkinson's disease
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Researchers have developed a new method to detect early signs of Parkinson's disease by monitoring movements of patients using available wearable technology like Apple Watches and Fitbits.
Study: People infected with COVID-19 in Omicron wave face higher diabetes risk
Health News // 6 hours ago
Study: People infected with COVID-19 in Omicron wave face higher diabetes risk
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A study published in the JAMA Network Open on Tuesday reveals insight into long-term effects of COVID-19 on individuals infected during the Omicron wave, suggesting they face an elevated risk of diabetes.
Study: Vaping, smoking cause similar DNA damage to humans
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study: Vaping, smoking cause similar DNA damage to humans
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A new study by the University of Southern California revealed that those who regularly vape and smoke suffer the same levels of DNA damage, refuting messages about vaping being a safer alternative to smoking.
Spread of bird flu to mammals raises fears it could jump to humans
Health News // 9 hours ago
Spread of bird flu to mammals raises fears it could jump to humans
Some experts are worried that the H5N1 avian flu might become humankind's next pandemic-causing pathogen, if the raging virus makes the leap from birds to humans.
Pancreatic cancer rates rise, especially among women
Health News // 10 hours ago
Pancreatic cancer rates rise, especially among women
While rates of pancreatic cancer are increasing for both men and women, they're climbing the fastest among young women, particularly those who are Black.
Obesity affects people with Type 1 diabetes at rates similar to general population
Health News // 10 hours ago
Obesity affects people with Type 1 diabetes at rates similar to general population
About 62% of adults with Type 1 diabetes were overweight or obese, the researchers found. That compared to 64% of those without diabetes and 86% of those with Type 2 diabetes.
Time of year matters in testing well water for bacteria
Health News // 16 hours ago
Time of year matters in testing well water for bacteria
Spikes in harmful bacteria, like those from animal and human waste, vary depending on the season. They may be higher at times when testing is less likely to be done.
More kids report vaping cannabis in states where medical marijuana is legal
Health News // 17 hours ago
More kids report vaping cannabis in states where medical marijuana is legal
It's not clear why, but youths in U.S. states where medical marijuana is legal report more vaping of cannabis than their peers in states where weed is legal for all adults or it is completely illegal.
Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Researchers in New York have revealed a new way in which cannabidiol, or CBD, reduces seizures in children who suffer from a variety of treatment-resistant forms of epilepsy.
Hearing loss treatment scrapped as drug company announces 'disappointing results'
Health News // 1 day ago
Hearing loss treatment scrapped as drug company announces 'disappointing results'
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Frequency Therapeutics announced it will scrap development of a drug called FX-322 after testing failed to show improvement in speech perception in people with noise-induced sensorineural hearing loss.
