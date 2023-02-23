Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 23, 2023 / 11:21 AM

Extremist-related murders surging in the U.S., Anti-Defamation League warns

White supremacists emerging as a more serious threat, group says

By A.L. Lee
1/3
Protestors join thousands across the country in a March for Our Lives rally against gun violence at City Hall in Los Angeles on June 11, 2022. The protest comes in the wake of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers, and other mass shootings, such as the racially motivated shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., that killed 10 people. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Protestors join thousands across the country in a March for Our Lives rally against gun violence at City Hall in Los Angeles on June 11, 2022. The protest comes in the wake of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers, and other mass shootings, such as the racially motivated shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., that killed 10 people. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Extremist-related murders rose substantially in the United States over the past decade, with a recent surge in mass killings motivated by ideology and White supremacists emerging as a more serious threat, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The agency's findings were spelled out in a report -- titled "Murder and Extremism in the United States in 2022" -- which was published Wednesday by the agency's Center on Extremism.

Advertisement

Various right-wing elements that exist in the shadows of the country were invariably responsible for all extremist-related killings that occurred throughout 2022, the report says, adding that attacks in the U.S. by Islamist extremists had fallen significantly over the past five years.

In recent years, White supremacists have been largely responsible for the greatest number of extremist-related killings in the U.S., including 21 of the 25 that occurred in 2022.

RELATED Man who killed 23 in El Paso Walmart shooting pleads guilty, gets 90 life sentences

The death toll was lower than the 33 extremist-related killings the year before, yet slightly higher than the 22 extremist-related murders that occurred in 2020.

The killings were the result of at least a dozen cases of domestic extremism, including two mass shootings that claimed the lives of 15 people, while 18 of 25 of the murders appear to have been committed in whole or part for ideological motives, the report says.

Advertisement

The study also points to data from the past three years that shows a sharp drop in such extremist killings when compared to the period between 2015 and 2019, when the country saw as many as 78 murders per year related to extreme causes.

RELATED Judge sentences Anthime 'Baked Alaska' Gionet to 60 days for role in Capitol riots

The report calls extremist-related mass killings an emerging concern for the nation, while noting that mass shootings did not occur as ubiquitously before the turn of the 21st century.

Over the past 12 years, however, mass killings have surged, including those committed by right- and left-wing extremists, and domestic Islamist extremists, the report said, citing White supremacist propaganda that continue to urge such attacks.

The report also identified 62 extremist-related mass killings in the U.S. since 1970, 46 of which were ideologically motivated.

RELATED Biden says Justice Dept. red-flag grants will 'save lives' from gun violence

Latest Headlines

Cheniere takes early steps to expand Sabine Pass LNG export terminal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Cheniere takes early steps to expand Sabine Pass LNG export terminal
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The operator of the busiest U.S. liquefied natural gas export terminal, Cheniere Energy said Thursday it started the preliminary permitting process to expand the Sabine Pass terminal.
FBI arrests 'disruptive' passenger from diverted flight in N.C.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FBI arrests 'disruptive' passenger from diverted flight in N.C.
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Pilots diverted an American Airlines flight to Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday afternoon because of an alleged disruptive passenger who tried to access the cockpit.
Pete Buttigieg arrives in East Palestine to survey toxic train derailment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pete Buttigieg arrives in East Palestine to survey toxic train derailment
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg arrived in East Palestine Thursday to meet with residents amid growing Republican criticism about the Biden administration's response to the toxic train derailment in the area.
Eight charged with conspiring to obstruct Michigan abortion clinics
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Eight charged with conspiring to obstruct Michigan abortion clinics
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Eight anti-abortion activists have been charged with federal civil rights offenses for blocking Michigan reproductive health clinics in 2020 and 2021.
U.S. targets Sinaloa Cartel 'super lab' suppliers with sanctions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. targets Sinaloa Cartel 'super lab' suppliers with sanctions
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has sanctioned two Mexican businessmen and four members of the Sinaloa Cartel in connection with supplying materials to drug-producing "super labs."
Supreme Court paves way for Florida to execute first inmate 3 years
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Supreme Court paves way for Florida to execute first inmate 3 years
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court have paved the way for Florida to execute death row inmate Donald Dillbeck on Thursday, rejecting his request to intervene on the grounds that carrying out his sentence is unconstitutional.
Florida TV news reporter, 9-year-old killed in shooting near homicide scene
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Florida TV news reporter, 9-year-old killed in shooting near homicide scene
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A gunman opened fire on a news crew, covering an earlier shooting in Orlando Wednesday, according to deputies. A TV news reporter and a 9-year-old were killed. A TV photographer and the girl's mother were injured.
Russian founders of Forsage charged with running Ponzi scheme
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Russian founders of Forsage charged with running Ponzi scheme
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury on Wednesday charged the founders of Forsage with running a sophisticated multi-hundred-million-dollar international Ponzi scheme under the guise of a decentralized cryptocurrency investment platform
Texas man sentenced to 38 months for assaulting police in U.S. Capitol riot
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Texas man sentenced to 38 months for assaulting police in U.S. Capitol riot
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Garret Miller, 36, of Richardson, Texas, has been sentenced to 38 months in prison for assaulting police officers at the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021, and threatening Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the attack.
Man convicted of killing L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle gets 60 years
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Man convicted of killing L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle gets 60 years
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The man convicted of fatally shooting Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle nearly four years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 60 years to life in prison for the killing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court rules spouses liable for fraud committed by partners
Supreme Court rules spouses liable for fraud committed by partners
Vice president touts new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families
Vice president touts new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families
Major winter storm disrupts thousands of flights at U.S. airports
Major winter storm disrupts thousands of flights at U.S. airports
Ohio-bound plane crashes in Little Rock, killing all 5 aboard
Ohio-bound plane crashes in Little Rock, killing all 5 aboard
Alabama basketball player brought gun to fatal shooting, police say
Alabama basketball player brought gun to fatal shooting, police say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement