Judge sentences Anthime 'Baked Alaska' Gionet to 60 days for role in Capitol riots

White nationalist Internet celebrity Anthime Gionet, known as "Baked Alaska" to his fans, has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that breached the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., and resulted in the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. File Pool Photo by Anna Moneymaker/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge sentenced White nationalist Internet celebrity Anthime Gionet, known as "Baked Alaska" to his fans, to 60 days in jail for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that breached the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. During sentencing, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden told Gionet "you live streamed your criminal conduct to thousands of followers hoping they would pay you for your actions." Advertisement

Gionet will also pay a $2,000 fine and $500 dollars in restitution for damage to the Capitol building.

During the riots, Gionet entered the Capitol building twice and posted live video of himself confronting Capitol Police officers in a stream that allowed viewers to send payments.

McFadden said Gionet "made a mockery of democracy" and agreed with prosecutors that his conduct stood out for its brazenness.

The riot resulted in the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Gionet, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, is known for espousing racist and sexist views on his nightly live stream.

Gionet was arrested in 2021 for damaging a Hanukkah display outside the Arizona state Capitol building. "No more Happy Hanukkah, only Merry Christmas. This is a disgrace," he can be heard saying in live video he recorded while defacing the display.

Advertisement

Around 978 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riots, and 335 have been sentenced, according to the Department of Justice.

Donald Trump supporters breach Capitol, riot over election results