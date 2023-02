A twin-engine plane crashed near the Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Ark., on Wednesday afternoon, killing all five people on board. Image courtesy of the Little Rock Police Department/ Facebook

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A twin-engine plane crashed near the Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Ark., on Wednesday afternoon, killing all five people on board. Emergency departments were alerted to the crash at 12:02 p.m., with callers reporting a crash near the 3M plant that is in the area, the Little Rock Police Department tweeted. KARK-TV, Little Rock's NBC affiliate, reported there were no survivors according to sources from the Federal Aviation Administration. Advertisement

The sheriff's office told WBNS 10TV the plane was about a mile from the Clinton National Airport when it crashed. It was departing the airport. Lt. Cody Burk, spokesman for the department, said it is unclear if weather played a role in the crash.

PCSO Deputies were dispatched to 3M around Noon where a small aircraft has crashed. Multiple agencies are in the area to assist with the scene #PCSONEWS pic.twitter.com/Qy30aki6QN— Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (@SheriffPulaski) February 22, 2023

A line of thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 46 mph swept through the heart of Arkansas at about the time of the crash, according to KARK's weather team.

The plane was reportedly a Beech BE20 that was on its way to Columbus, Ohio. Plumes of black smoke were seen pouring from the site following the incident.

Burk said several agencies responded to the crash, including the Little Rock Fire Department, Sweethome Fire Department, city and county law-enforcement officers and airport officials.