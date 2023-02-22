Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 22, 2023 / 8:42 AM

EPA orders Norfolk Southern to clean up Ohio toxic train derailment

By A.L. Lee
1/4
The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday ordered Norfolk Southern to clean up the areas affected by the derailment of one of its trains that released toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio. Photo courtesy of Ohio National Guard/Twitter
The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday ordered Norfolk Southern to clean up the areas affected by the derailment of one of its trains that released toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio. Photo courtesy of Ohio National Guard/Twitter

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has ordered Norfolk Southern to clean up the environmental disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, where a train loaded with toxic chemicals derailed nearly three weeks ago, leading to possible contamination of air, soil and drinking water throughout the region.

On Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency issued the directive, which requires the company to "conduct all necessary actions associated with the cleanup."

Advertisement

"Let me be clear: Norfolk Southern will pay for cleaning up the mess they created and for the trauma they've inflicted on this community," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement. "As we transition from emergency response, EPA will continue to coordinate closely with our local, state, and federal partners through a whole-of-government approach to support the East Palestine community during the remediation phase. To the people of East Palestine, EPA stands with you now and for as long as it may take."

Advertisement

Under the government's order, Norfolk Southern must meet several legally-binding requirements in the coming weeks and months to avoid federal fines and penalties that would more than triple the cost to the company.

RELATED Buttigieg calls on Congress, operators to act on rail safety

The company must identify and clean up contaminated soil and water resources, reimburse the EPA for contract cleaning services for residents and businesses in the spill zone, attend and participate in public meetings at the EPA's request and post updated information online as well as pay for the agency's costs for any work performed.

"As part of the order, EPA will approve a work plan outlining all steps necessary to clean up the environmental damage caused by the derailment," the agency said. "If the company fails to complete any actions as ordered by EPA, the Agency will immediately step in, conduct the necessary work, and then seek to compel Norfolk Southern to pay triple the cost."

The federal order was issued on the same day that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro called on his state attorney general to bring criminal charges against Norfolk Southern for potential failures that led to the disaster.

RELATED Public health officials plan clinics to address concerns over toxic train derailment in Ohio

"Pennsylvanians have a constitutional right to clean air and pure water and we will not hesitate to hold anyone or any company responsible for environmental crimes against our Commonwealth," Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said.

Advertisement

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said his administration was considering a similar move.

Shapiro's office issued a statement Tuesday saying air and water quality readings in Pennsylvania were continuing to show no concerns following the Feb. 3 derailment.

RELATED Angry East Palestine residents pack train derailment meeting, railroad fails to show

"We'll hold Norfolk Southern accountable for any and all impacts to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Shapiro said Tuesday during a visit to East Palestine by both governors, Regan, and other officials who sought to reassure residents while also providing updates on cleanup efforts, health impacts and environmental concerns.

During one stop at a home in East Palestine Tuesday, Regan, DeWine and other officials toasted before drinking from a tap in the kitchen to demonstrate that the water was safe.

"In that moment, that condition could have been safe, but that's not going to be how it's always going to be," said consumer advocate Erin Brockovich, who plans to hold a town hall in East Palestine later this week to address ongoing concerns. "We're going to have to deal with how all these chemicals migrate through the water, where they hit the wells. So there's so much more to this to ensure not only in a moment, but for the future, these people, their water and their health are not being jeopardized."

Advertisement

Regan, who was on hand, continued to insist that the public's safety was the government's main concern in East Palestine, while emphasizing that the rail company -- which operates in 22 eastern states -- would be held accountable "for jeopardizing the health and safety of this community."

The company also faces several class-action lawsuits stemming from the derailment and controlled burn of vinyl chloride that sent a large plume of black smoke billowing into the atmosphere on Feb. 6.

Since returning home five days after the disaster, residents have become increasingly concerned while experiencing persistent symptoms, including burning eyes, headaches, and irritated skin.

Officials have been on the ground for days trying to tamp down growing panic, which was amplified by an estimated 3,500 small fish that turned up dead across several miles of streams near the crash site.

Despite continued assurances about the safety of the water and air, East Palestine residents remain worried that people, pets, crops, and livestock had already been exposed in the disaster's immediate aftermath.

Read More

Bipartisan senators demand answers following Ohio train derailment

Latest Headlines

Possible tornado causes damage in rare New Jersey event
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Possible tornado causes damage in rare New Jersey event
A possible tornado struck central New Jersey late Tuesday, a rare February event for the state, leaving behind heavy damage to homes and other structures and impacting local travel during the rush-hour commute.
Seattle becomes first U.S. city to ban caste-based discrimination
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Seattle becomes first U.S. city to ban caste-based discrimination
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Seattle City Council has voted to ban discrimination based on caste, becoming the first in the United States to recognize the class structure as a protected class.
Pentagon warns eating poppy seeds could affect drug tests
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pentagon warns eating poppy seeds could affect drug tests
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Pentagon is warning active service members against consuming poppy seeds as it could affect the results of government-issued drug tests.
2 dead in explosion at Florida business
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
2 dead in explosion at Florida business
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and several others were injured in a fire that erupted with an explosion at a business near Florida's Miami, authorities said.
Avalanche kills 3 climbers in Washington's Cascade mountains
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Avalanche kills 3 climbers in Washington's Cascade mountains
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Three climbers were killed in an avalanche in Washington state's Cascade mountains, in what is the nation's deadliest avalanche this winter. The three were among a group of six people from a New York climbing club.
White House proposes new rule to ease migrant surge at border
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
White House proposes new rule to ease migrant surge at border
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday proposed a new immigration rule aimed at curbing the surge at the U.S. southern border, a move critics say will illegally ban refugees from seeking asylum.
House committee asks former Serbian official for interview, documents on Hunter Biden
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
House committee asks former Serbian official for interview, documents on Hunter Biden
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which is investigating the Biden family's business dealings, has asked a former Serbian official for an interview and documents related to Hunter Biden.
Regulators approve Freeport LNG to resume producing and exporting natural gas
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Regulators approve Freeport LNG to resume producing and exporting natural gas
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Freeport LNG will immediately begin ramping up natural gas production after receiving federal approval to resume operations following a months-long shutdown.
Malcolm X's family announces lawsuit against NYPD, FBI, CIA on 58-year anniversary of assassination
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Malcolm X's family announces lawsuit against NYPD, FBI, CIA on 58-year anniversary of assassination
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump on Tuesday announced the intent to file a lawsuit against several city, state and federal law-enforcement agencies for concealing information about the assassination of Malcolm X.
20 states form abortion rights alliance to fight 'unprecedented assault' from courts, states
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
20 states form abortion rights alliance to fight 'unprecedented assault' from courts, states
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Twenty states, led by Democratic governors, announced Tuesday they are forming a Reproductive Freedom Alliance to guarantee abortion rights in the wake of Roe vs. Wade.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address
Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address
Scotland reaches tidal energy milestone
Scotland reaches tidal energy milestone
Titanic's historical artifacts to be preserved as NFTs
Titanic's historical artifacts to be preserved as NFTs
SEC charges, settles with Mormon Church over investment fraud claims
SEC charges, settles with Mormon Church over investment fraud claims
Joe Biden in Poland: War in Ukraine was 'never a necessity' for Russia
Joe Biden in Poland: War in Ukraine was 'never a necessity' for Russia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement