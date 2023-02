1/2

Chief Warrant Officer Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, Tenn., was one of two victims in a fatal helicopter crash in northern Alabama on Wednesday. Photo Courtesy of the Tennessee Military Department

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Tennessee National Guard confirmed the identities of two pilots who were killed in a helicopter crash in northern Alabama. On Thursday, the National Guard shared that chief warrant officers Daniel Wadham and Danny Randolph were killed in the crash on Wednesday afternoon. Advertisement

"Words cannot express my sorrow for the loss of these two Tennessee National Guardsmen," Brig. Gen. Warner Ross said in a statement.

"It is felt not only within the ranks of the Tennessee National Guard, but across our entire military community. We ask that Tennesseans continue to join us in prayer for these soldiers' families amid this tragic loss."

The Black Hawk helicopter was on course for the Huntsville Executive Airport when it crashed near the unincorporated area of Harvest at 3 p.m. CST, according to the National Guard and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and closed nearby roads for several hours. First responders from Redstone Arsenal, Ala., a U.S. Army post also responded.

The Tennessee National Guard confirmed that Wadham and Randolph were the only troops aboard the helicopter and nobody else was hurt. The crash is under investigation.

Wadham is from the unincorporated community Joelton, Tenn. He served for 15 years. Randolph is from Murfreesboro, Tenn., and served for 13 years.