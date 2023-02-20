Advertisement
1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at New Orleans parade

By Darryl Coote

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Five people were shot, including one person fatally, along a Mardi Gras parade route Sunday night in New Orleans, authorities said early Monday.

New Orleans Police Department Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier said in a statement that the suspected shooter was arrested moments after shots were fired in the 1600 block of Terpsichore Street at about 9:30 p.m.

The victims have been identified as three males and two females, with one of them being a juvenile.

All were transported to the hospital where one of the male victims was pronounced dead, Ganthier said, adding that the four other victims were listed in stable condition.

Two weapons were also confiscated at the scene, according to authorities.

Neither the identify of the suspected shooter nor that of the victims were released to the public as of early Monday.

Ganthier added during a press conference that they were unsure if there was only one shooter.

"This is really not something we wanted to see. We really wanted this to be a safe Mardi Gras and we continue to work towards that end," Ganthier said during the press conference, while asking on members of the public with information about the shooting to come forward.

The shooting occurred on the Sunday before the start of Mardi Gras on Tuesday and during the Krewe of Bacchus Parade, which was scheduled to begin at 5:51 p.m.

The parade consists of more than 1,600 members and 32 floats, drawing large crowds in excess hundreds of thousands of spectators a year, according to its website.

