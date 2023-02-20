Advertisement
Feb. 20, 2023 / 3:33 AM

Police search for 3 men after shooting leaves 1 dead, 10 injured in Memphis

By Darryl Coote

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Police in Tennessee are searching for at least three people in connection to a shooting that erupted early Sunday in Memphis that left one person dead and 10 others injured.

The Memphis Police Department has asked the public for help to identify the three men listed as persons interest in the shooting, posting pictures of the trio to its Twitter account.

Little information about the men was released to the public except that one of them may have been injured and in need of medical attention.

The shooting was reported to police at about 12:43 a.m. Sunday at Live Lounge at 1482 East Shelby Drive, the Memphis Police Department said in a statement.

Officers arrived on the scene to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds and who were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police were informed that five other victims who left the club had arrived at local hospitals by private vehicle in non-critical condition.

Officers were then alerted to additional victims at Shelby and Boeingshire Drive where one male was found dead and three others were found wounded and transported to local hospitals.

"The five victims who were in non-critical condition have all been released from the hospital," the Memphis Police Department tweeted Sunday afternoon, adding the five others remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Little is known about the shooting, including its cause or if those responsible were known to their victims. There is also "no solid description of the suspect(s)," the police department said.

"This investigation is ongoing and investigators are working to gather additional details," it said.

The shooting comes amid a spate of violent crime in the United States. According to The Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 77 mass shootings this year.

